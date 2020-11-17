The Paducah Public Schools board of education asked the community for patience Monday night as it continues to grapple with the fallout from a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface, which surfaced on social media just under a month ago.
Fourteen members of the community shared their concerns with the board in a virtual special meeting held before to the organization’s regular meeting.
Comments ranged from the need forgive Shively to cries for his resignation or dismissal.
After the hour-and-forty minute session, board president Carl LeBuhn noted the meeting was the first time the board has had an opportunity to discuss the matter and would review the information it has received with Shively in an executive session.
“The board is listening and we want to make it clear we want to take this opportunity to deepen the dialogue on racial equality and improve and programs and student achievement,” he said. “We request your patience and understanding as we move forward.
“Please trust that we will work with you and work tirelessly to make the best decisions possible for the students of Paducah Public Schools.”
In addressing the board and those watching the live feed of the meeting, Shively said he has had “well over 100 hours of communications and dialogue” with students, parents, faculty and staff.
Through that dialogue he said he has a “much, much deeper understanding” of the pain and hurt his actions caused.
“Honestly and wholeheartedly, I wish I had never made that decision,” he said. “I am truly and deeply sorry for the pain, the hurt, the anger and the loss of trust my actions have caused.”
Janice Crawford urged the community to have the capacity to forgive. She said she has known Shively a long time and she’s seen the impact he has had on the district.
“Let’s be honest, the Paducah city school system has and will face challenges. Each district in the county has its share of hurdles, but do these districts have a person with the knowledge, the community connections and the perseverance to try to accomplish these fast-moving changes ... I think not,” she said. “He has more than adequately prepared not only our school system but those of the surrounding area with the Innovation Hub.
“To underestimate all that he has accomplished for our district would be a tragedy. To define him for a very improper photograph from 18 years ago even more tragic.”
Melanie Nunn offered, “First, let me say, Dr. Shively, I am extremely, extremely disappointed. I thought I knew you better than that. I do realize that there are mistakes and all of us have a past.”
She recounted a conversation with a white female colleague who suggested “I don’t understand who Black people can’t just get over it” when it comes to the issues of race, from the institution of slavery to discrimination in many forms, to the Black Lives Matter movement of today.
“Dr. Shively, that (photo) unfortunately reminded us that we have not gotten over it. This is all of our history ... it’s not just a moment in time for us,” she said. “I get that you don’t understand the depth of our hurt and concern over this ... but this is a reality that we deal with very single day.”
