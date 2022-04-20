The Paducah Independent School District Board approved a number of steps on Monday leading to the sale of bonds to help pay for work devoted to saving energy at the district’s schools.
Representatives of Ascendant Facility Partners (AFP) made a proposal to the board at a Dec. 9 special meeting, and the board agreed to an guaranteed energy savings contract with AFP at its Jan. 10 regular meeting.
Ascendant Facility Partners is a company that provides full-service energy and infrastructure solutions and is based in Paducah.
The project will involve several city schools and includes renovations and upgrades of water conservation, water heaters, kitchen hood and freezer upgrades, heating, bus clock heater upgrades, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment upgrades, boiler upgrades, lighting upgrades, heat pump upgrades and more.
The total project cost is $10.4 million — down from the original proposed cost of $10.63 million — and Ascendant has guaranteed $5.6 million in energy savings.
The guaranteed $5.6 million in savings can be used to offset some of the cost of the upgrades. The rest will be paid through bonding potential through the state.
Superintendent Donald Shively said the board worked with Robert W. Baird and Co. Inc. and its director, public finance banker Mark Rawlings, to set up the agreement.
“With the guaranteed energy savings, a little over $7 million of that will be paid out of savings that we will see in energy usage in our district over the next 20 years,” Shively said. “The other $3 million will be bond for 20 years that we’ll make.
“So, it will be a very efficient way to address issues and inefficiencies that we’ve encountered across the district — very specifically, Tilghman’s HVAC. The entire system will be changed out, which is a bulk of the cost.”
Shively said the cost to replace the HVAC system at Paducah Tilghman High School would be just over $5.5 million. The school’s HVAC system was last upgraded in the 1998-99 school year.
“It’s overdue, and obviously, when you’re looking at over two decades, there’s a lot more efficiency in energy usage in systems,” he said. “In addition to that, all three elementaries (Clark, McNabb and Morgan) will receive building envelope addressments relative to energy efficiency. Some energy is exiting our building and not being held in.
“It will redo lighting at Tilghman and our elementaries and the middle school. The only building that will not be affected is the Innovation Hub (which opened in August 2020). It will also address gas and electric and some additional water issues that we have at the three elementaries and at Tilghman.”
The board also approved an adjusted pay scale for Head Start bus drivers made retroactive to March 1, when the district’s other bus drivers were approved raises.
The board also approved necessary statements and agreements related to the Paducah Tilghman football field artificial turf project and track resurfacing project.
