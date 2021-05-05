Ballard Memorial High School Principal Leslee Davis was named the director of pupil personnel for the Ballard County School District.
She will begin her new job July 1, replacing the retiring Bob Wilson, who had been DPP for the district for 17 years.
Davis’ duties will include oversight of student attendance and code of behavior, school safety, the district calendar and working with homeschool families. She also will work with school nurses and Family Resource and Youth Service Center (FRYSC) directors.
“I just appreciate the opportunity to serve Ballard County students in a new way,” Davis said. “I see this new role as being like the classroom and counseling office in some ways: You have to build a relationship with people so they feel like they can trust you, even if it’s just a little bit in the beginning.”
While Davis will miss some of the students she sees daily at the high school, Davis said she is looking forward to having contacts with teachers and students spread across the district.
“I’ll be focusing on removing barriers, trying to help everybody with whatever they need, so students can get back on track and get an education,” she said.
Davis said she would be working closely with FRYSCs in order to accomplish that goal.
“Leslee has filled nearly every role imaginable at Ballard Memorial High School,” Superintendent Casey Allen said. “She began as a teacher, worked her way up to guidance counselor, then assistant principal and now serves at the principal of our flagship institution.
“Mrs. Davis brings all of that experience into the DPP role, as well as knowledge of this district as a lifelong Ballard County resident and a Ballard Memorial graduate.”
Davis became BMHS principal in June 2015 after being named assistant principal there in 2014 and serving as guidance counselor for three years before that.
She has worked in Ballard County schools since 2001, when she began as an English teacher at BMHS. The 1989 BMHS graduate earned her bachelor’s degree in 2000, her master’s in guidance and counseling in 2005 and her Rank 1 in administration, all from Murray State University.
Allen will begin working with the BMHS Site-Based Decision-Making Council as soon as possible to plan for the replacement of the BMHS principal for the 2021-22 school year.
