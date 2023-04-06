Above: Lakyn Drish-Young, of Lyon County, works on a craft project involving characters from Disney’s “Bluey” show, at the Marshall County Public Library’s Benton location Wednesday morning. The library threw a “Bluey Bash,” involving crafts, games, scavenger hunts and photo ops themed around the adventures of the blue healer pup and her family.

At right: Haley Sipes, of Benton (right) helps her daughter, Madison Sipes, finish her Bluey mask at the Marshall County Public Library’s “Bluey Bash” Wednesday.

