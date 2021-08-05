MAYFIELD — Residents and community leaders gathered for Breakfast and Blueprints at the former Myers Lumber Company building on Friday to learn more about the proposed Catalyst Community Center.
The goal of the event was to raise community awareness and support by showing attendees what the project is all about.
“Our desire is to help paint a picture of what is possible when, as a community, we join together,” president and founder Justin Carrico told the crowd.
While the “key part” of the center is to shift “the trajectory of the youth” in the community, he said they would also need to be involved with the parents and guardians to make that happen.
Inside the building, guests of the event were treated to renderings of what the proposed community center could look like, including the exterior, a gym, a computer tech lab, and a community kitchen called “The Table,” which would provide a “free hot meal” every night it’s open to those in need. Likewise, the tech lab would provide residents with free access to the internet.
There would also be two community rooms that Carrico said could serve the public in a variety of ways, such as for GED classes, business staff training, and job interviews.
Carrico wasn’t the only one speaking as a handful of guests stepped up to the lectern to share their stories and visions. The most surprising speaker was saved for last when Perkins Motor Plex founder Tim Perkins made a lofty promise to anyone who believes enough in the community center to donate money.
He pledged that should investors become unhappy with the direction the center is taking or feel that Carrico was not being trustworthy with resources, he would give them their money back “no questions asked and no strings attached,” Perkins said.
“If we want different results, you’re going to have to employ a different strategy,” he stressed to those in attendance. “If we want to change the trajectory of Mayfield, we’re going to have to change the family, to strengthen the family, to support the family.”
Other businesses have jumped on board, including Mayfield Machine and Tool, C&C Ag Solutions LLC, Seay Motors, Happy House Restaurant, and Brandon and Brooke Riley with Re-Fabbed.
Carrico, along with center Executive Director Melissa Bazzell, recently announced they had purchased the former Myer’s Lumber building with the intent of renovating it into the community center, which naturally presented some challenges.
He addressed two significant hurdles at Friday’s breakfast, the first of which was the rumor that it would just be another church. Though he is also the pastor at Catalyst Church, Carrico emphasized the Catalyst Community Center would not be a church but would be a true community center.
Sunday services are to be held in the gym on the only day the center wouldn’t be open.
The second hurdle is cost, with total renovations estimated at $2 million. However, Carrico expressed confidence that a block grant they plan to apply for, with assistance from the city of Mayfield, would get the center almost halfway there. The block grant, if approved, would net them $750,000.
A rough completion date was projected for sometime in 2022.
