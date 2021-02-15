The area is preparing for the next part of a winter storm. Road crews and first responders had their first real test last week with the ice storm that moved through the region.
With heavy snowfall expected this week, they’re making sure they’re ready.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Sunday evening through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
NWS forecasters indicate a total accumulation of 6 to 12 inches is possible.
“Travel conditions will become dangerous tonight (Sunday) and Monday. Commutes Monday morning, Monday evening, and Tuesday morning will be impacted,” according to the NWS alert Sunday afternoon. Meteorologists said along with significant accumulations of snow, there will also be “blowing snow and bitter cold will make for extremely dangerous travel conditions.”
A second significant winter storm may affect the area sometime later Wednesday into Thursday — with north winds 10 to 15 mph, gust to 20 mph will likely cause blowing and drifting of snow. It will remain bitterly cold.
“As a result, impacts may last through the end of the work week,” according to the alert.
Mercy Regional EMS Executive Director Jeremy Jeffrey said they have plans in place.
“Putting on additional crews, talking about alternate states and locations for the ambulances throughout the county. The volunteer fire departments as well as the city fire departments have always been instrumental with us and letting us base ambulances at their stations,” Jeffrey said.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will have snow plows ready as well. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said the temperature drop is a major concern.
“Something as simple as a flat tire or a dead battery, that might normally be an inconvenience, can very quickly become a life-threatening situation when the temperatures get that cold,” Todd said.
One thing to keep in mind, officials said: Emergency response times will take longer as road conditions become more treacherous.
“In an emergency, two minutes seems like 30 and 10 seems like an eternity,” Jeffrey said. “And we have to keep that in mind, because anxiety goes up during this time, too.”
First responders also have to take the pandemic into account when going out on calls.
“It just complicates everything, because movement inside the gowns and things is limited a bit. And if you’re trying to trudge through all this stuff with masks and the fogging of your glasses, and the fogging of the face shields, it all plays into it,” Jeffrey said. “That’s why we really have to slow down, and really pay attention to what we’re doing.”
Jeffrey said it’s imperative for EMS and other first responders to work hand in hand during the winter. Because there could soon be snow on top of the ice on the roads, residents should anticipate a longer response time from any emergency service.
The Kentucky State Police are also making preparations for the possibility of hazardous weather.
Troopers and other law enforcement agencies will be out on the roadways checking for disabled vehicles and stranded motorists, according to a news release from KSP. Any vehicle left abandoned on the roadways will be towed to allow for snow removal. KSP urges the public not to travel with the exception of emergencies. If you must travel, remember to keep your phones charged in the event you get stranded. Also, keep blankets, extra clothing, water, and snacks in your vehicle.
Residents can check www.GoKY.ky.gov for current road conditions. State police also said in the event of an emergency, police response may be delayed during these events.
On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentuckians must prepare now for more rounds of winter storms from Sunday night through Thursday night, with the heaviest snow most likely Monday during the afternoon rush hour.
“We need Kentuckians to prepare for another two rounds of storms bringing more snow, ice and freezing temperatures, Beshear said in a news release. “As these storms arrive, we need Kentuckians to make a plan for their families to stay safe, warm and, if possible, off the roads.”
