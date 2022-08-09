While about 62 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, only about 3% does, according to the American Red Cross.
By making an appointment to give blood in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels. Platelet donors are especially needed now.
As a thank-you, all donors who give during August will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
Donors can schedule an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 8-31:
ILLINOIS
Pulaski County
Ullin
8/19/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cross Road United Methodist Church, 1289 Ullin Ave
KENTUCKY
Calloway County
Murray
8/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Murray State University, Chestnut Street
8/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Murray State University, Chestnut Street
Crittenden County
Marion
8/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saint William Catholic Church, 860 S Main Street
Fulton County
Fulton
8/19/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Fulton City High School - GYM, 700 Stephen Beale Drive
Graves County
Mayfield
8/12/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., CFSB Mayfield, 100 Dick Castleman Bypass
8/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jackson Purchase Medical Center, 1099 Medical Drive
Wingo
8/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wingo Elementary School, 449 Lebanon Street
Livingston County
Salem
8/17/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Livingston Hospital Health Care Services, 131 Hospital Drive
Lyon County
Eddyville
8/12/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lyon County Convention Center @ Lee S Jones Park, 172 Lee S Jones Park
Marshall County
Benton
8/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 2515 South Main Street
Calvert City
8/26/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Calvert City Church of Christ, 4625 US Highway 62
McCracken County
Paducah
8/9/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/10/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, 300 South 3rd Street
8/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/15/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/16/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/17/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/17/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Road
8/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/21/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Rest Church, 1200 Jefferson Street
8/24/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/28/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
8/31/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive. ?T
To donate, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for a either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
