After a serious car accident in 2001, Baptist Health Paducah engineer Zach Houser, lost enough blood that he required blood from a generous donor that saved his life. Since then, Houser has never missed an opportunity to return the favor.

“After my accident, I was in a coma for almost three months and I lost a lot of blood,” said Houser. “I still have the clothes I was wearing that night as a reminder of how much blood I lost. My life was saved by it, so giving blood is my way of giving back and saying thank you. It means a lot to me.”

