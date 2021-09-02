Site work is underway on Blockware Mining’s planned $50 million investment in Paducah’s Industrial Park West.
The cryptocurrency mining company announced plans in early June to construct a new facility on its five acres in the industrial park and hire 20 new employees over the next 24-36 months.
The company’s expansion is expected to have a $5.7 million annual impact when completed.
“It’s still on schedule,” said Michael Stoltzner, Blockware’s CEO.
“Right now they’re doing the ground work. We’re looking to be up and deploying our first machines hopefully in late October to early November.”
A bitcoin miner is a computer that’s about the size of two shoeboxes put on top of each other. The mining process consists of an incentivized network of miners competing for monetary rewards based on “hash rate,” or the measuring unit of power needed to solve complex mathematical puzzles and earn newly-minted bitcoin.
This week the Paducah-McCracken Industrial Development Authority helped clear the way for Jackson Purchase Energy and Big Rivers Electric to begin the process of upgrading the utility infrastructure regarding easement and property access.
Big Rivers is investing an additional $12.7 million to accommodate 100 megawatts of power at Industrial Park West.
“Jackson Purchase Energy and its partner, Big Rivers Electric, are basically expanding the infrastructure in the industrial park to aid in future economic development,” said Greg Grissom, president/CEO of Jackson Purchase Energy.
“GPED (Greater Paducah Economic Development) has done an excellent job of managing this project and all of the partners in this, Paducah Water, JSA (Joint Sewer Agency), Jackson Purchase Energy, Big Rivers, Paducah Power, everybody is doing their part to help and aid economic development ... working as a team.”
Bruce Wilcox, GPED president/CEO, said Blockware’s announcement has put Paducah on the map and led to interests from other crypto-mining companies.
Stoltzner said he doesn’t necessarily look at other crypto-mining companies “as competition.”
“We’re all in the same business, but how we run our business and how we execute our purchases of machines, our contracts and so forth dictate our profitability, not really other companies,” he said.
“We’re very excited. We’ve officially hired our first few employees out of Paducah, and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.