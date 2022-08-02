PADNWS-08-02-22 BLOCKWARE - PHOTO

Jonathan McClintock, Blockware Mining chief technology officer, monitors hash rates on Monday afternoon. The flagship Bitcoin-mining facility at Industrial Park West recently announced its full opening.

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

Blockware Mining, a Chicago-based company, announced the official opening of its flagship Bitcoin-mining facility in Paducah on Monday.

The 30-megawatt facility, with expansions planned into 2023, is capable of 100 megawatts of mining power. It houses more than 9,000 ASIC miner units, with 10 employees and 20 planned hires within two years.

