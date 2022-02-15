The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an introductory seminar on blockchain and crypto mining on Thursday.
The session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Commerce Center. 300 S. Third St., and feature QJ Zhao and Dennis Zhang, of Griffin Blockchain Services, Inc.
Griffin Blockchain Services is a Paducah-based bitcoin mining company committed to building bitcoin mining operations at scale with renewable energy. The company is building its first mining site in Paducah with further expansion in western Kentucky.
There is no fee to attend the seminar. Participants can register online at paducahchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.