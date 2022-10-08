Hunters taking to Kentucky’s woodlands this weekend must be sporting fluorescent orange clothing because today and Sunday are firearms deer hunting days.
The regular gun deer season is still five weeks hence, but this weekend is Kentucky’s annual youth deer season during which adult-chaperoned kids younger than 16 can hunt whitetails with modern firearms.
Junior hunters and their mandatory adult overseers all must wear solid, blaze orange on head, back and chest — typically fulfilled with a fluorescent orange cap and vest. But with the safety-related need for increased visibility of fellow humans because of high powered rifles in deer habitats, other hunters such as those in pursuit of squirrels or archery/crossbow deer hunters are also required to don the orange.
Dove and waterfowl hunters are exempted from mandatory orange during gun deer seasons. Those hunters most often don’t occupy the same habitats as do deer hunters, while fluorescent orange would be an awkward handicap to hunters in pursuit of color-sensitive birds. (Deer, meanwhile, don’t see the bright orange color nearly so well as either humans or migratory birds.)
Hunters active at night, those in pursuit of raccoons and ‘possums, neither are required to wear the safety orange.
Beyond legal restrictions, let us just say that any time there are firearms deer hunters afield, wearing high-visibility fluorescent orange is a great idea for anyone who is outdoors around deer habitats, which is almost everywhere nowadays. Being seen and apparent as human goes far as a hedge against line-of-fire accidents and the ridiculous but yet-possible mistaken-for-game tragedy.
Young hunters out there this weekend are getting the hunting year’s first firearms opportunities to take deer. The recent cooler stretch of weather could make for a more deer hunter-appropriate youth season in terms of comfort and handling of freshly-taken venison. The youth season, starting annually on the second Saturday of October, is notorious for being a bit warmer than ideal. But this year, not so much.
Kid hunters again, like their elders, are afield under regulations that present a generous bag limit. As in the past several years, each hunter is restricted to taking only one antlered buck. In Zone 1 counties, including all of far western Kentucky, again there is no bag limit — none — that restricts the number of antlerless deer that can be taken.
Both the regular deer permit and the youth deer permit allow the taking of as many as four deer (one antlered, three antlerless or four antlerless). More antlerless deer can be taken under authorization of an additional antlerless deer permit at the rate of two deer per each additional $15 permit.
Any participating kid hunter of age 12-15 should have a youth hunting license, a youth deer permit and certification from completing a hunter education course. An alternative to the hunter education documentation is a one-time, one-year hunter education exemption permit, sold only online at the Kentucky Department of Fish Wildlife site, www.fw.ky.gov.
Kids younger than 12 can hunt without license, deer permit and hunter education requirements, but they must have close adult supervision at all times. The requirement of an overseeing adult (at least age 18) is that he or she stays in close enough proximity to the youth hunter to take control of the firearm.
• • •
Youth hunters, like any other deer hunters, are subject to special restrictions in place in the CWD Surveillance Zone that is composed of Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Hickman and Fulton counties. This is the second year of precautionary regulations related to the finding of a deer infected with chronic wasting disease in Tennessee a few miles south of Calloway County in 2021. Among those regulations is the prohibition of moving whole harvested deer from the surveillance zone to counties outside the zone. Deer harvested in the five-county zone should be taken to processing houses likewise in the zone, or they may be boned out and transported out of the zone as bone-free venison.
There will be special check stations in the surveillance zone to which deer taken during the modern firearms season weekend days must be transported for CWD test sampling. However, regulations this year will not require deer harvested during the youth season to be checked at these stations. See all CWD surveillance zone restrictions and deer hunting regulations for the youth season and otherwise at the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.
• • •
The Fairgrounds Pond in Fort Massac State Park at Metropolis is a nearby site that will open for trout fishing next Saturday, Oct. 15, as a part of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ fall trout fishing season.
The Fairgrounds Pond is the southernmost of 59 sites throughout Illinois where more than 80,000 rainbow trout of catchable size are stocked for anglers during this fall season. The stocking is user funded, paid for by the sale of Illinois inland trout stamps, which are required for anglers to keep trout. No trout can be caught and kept earlier than 5 a.m. on Oct. 15. Anyone attempting to take trout before the official opening time can be cited for the violation. Anglers in pursuit of these trout must have a valid Illinois fishing license as well as inland trout stamp (the sale of which funds the program) unless they are younger than 16, blind or disabled or are an Illinois resident on leave from military duty. The daily creel limit on these trout is five fish.
Another downstate site in the program is Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake in Johnson County.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. E-mail outdoors items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
