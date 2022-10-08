PADNWS-10-08-22 ODRS YOUTH SEASON-BRIEFS - PHOTO

The youth deer season gives youngsters under 16 the hunting year’s first firearms opportunities at whitetails.

 Contributed

Hunters taking to Kentucky’s woodlands this weekend must be sporting fluorescent orange clothing because today and Sunday are firearms deer hunting days.

The regular gun deer season is still five weeks hence, but this weekend is Kentucky’s annual youth deer season during which adult-chaperoned kids younger than 16 can hunt whitetails with modern firearms.

