Blacksmith artist perseveres after fire, rebuilds business

PRINCETON — On Christmas Day last year, a fire burned Michael Evan Young’s shop on South Darby Street. Three months later, he returned to rebuild his business, Young’s Wrought Iron.
With the help of Danny Mitchell, Dave Brightwell, his grandfather, and Falder’s Farm, Home and Industry Supply, Young had acquired the expertise and support before and during his reconstruction phase to return to a clean slate, prime for redemption.
Young reacted to the destruction of his shop much like he navigates society.
“If I break something I can fix it, and that’s nice because most things out there you can break to where it can’t be fixed,” Young said.
Starting his apprenticeship in 2016, Young had in mind that blacksmithing is the profession he’ll remain in for decades.
“I’ll weld the stuff that nobody else wants to touch, like cast iron and bronze,” Young said.
His custom and specialty pieces are crafted to each customer’s design and imagination.
Young attended West Kentucky Community and Technical College to learn industrial maintenance and electricity, skills that proved to be invaluable for his shop rehabilitation.
“It allows me to work alone. It’s a good outlet,” Young said.
Young spent eight years as a Marine infantry machine gunner and instructed for four of those years. The experience emboldened him and forged personality traits conducive for blacksmithing.
After his shop was destroyed, he had to rebuild without insurance or loans. Young is grateful for the happenstance circumstances because he owns his possessions outright.
During the winter, Young co-worked at a colleague’s shop until he regained financial stability and saved enough for reinvestment.
Young’s shop is nestled at the end of South Darby Street off of Varmintrace Road.
Young has arrived at a point in his career where an apprentice would be an asset. Owning and operating his business has been a solo venture, but increased demand signals assistance.
Corbels, roses, gazebos, planters and repairs are all in Young’s wheelhouse. Over the years, he has established a reputation for delivering with quality and precision — repeat customers validate this.
In downtown Princeton, Young has several pieces installed. He fabricated The Joshua Tree Boutique and Gather on Main iron signs. In Gather on Main, Young repaired and fabricated the corbels. He also fabricated the butterflies for the Migrate Princeton art installation.
Young has no plans for leaving his hometown. His shop remains unfinished, which provides enterprising opportunities for his business.
When Young approaches retirement, he would hope that his only daughter in California will take over the business he created.
