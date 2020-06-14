The death of George Floyd in a police incident last month sparked protests nationwide, including in various counties across western Kentucky. The first local protest in Paducah on May 31 drew an estimated 1,000 participants, who marched for miles throughout the city.
Other protests and vigils in Benton, Murray, Mayfield, Grand Rivers and other communities drew crowds of various sizes and proceeded peacefully.
QUOTABLES
“We appreciate that all lives matter, but right now the black houses are on fire.”
— Pastor Anthony E. Walton
“I shouldn’t be scared, my neighbors shouldn’t be scared, my family shouldn’t be scared. … All lives don’t matter if black lives don’t matter.”
— Dominique Young
“I feel like black people fought for this long to be able to do things that white people do. It’s not fair that they’re putting black people down for no reason.”
— Ladiamond Tankersley
“We’re not anti-police. We’re not anti-white people. We’re just anti-racism.”
— Dwaylon Davis
“I’ve watched my brother get cheered on at football games and chased down by police cars.”
— Alisia Wilkerson
“You naturally want to love somebody. We’re kind of taught to hate.”
— Isaiah Gorham
