{child_flags:editors_pick}Group assembles directory of local black businesses

Restaurants

Topp Royal Tea, 2410 Old Cairo Road, 270-331-4393

Big Ed’s Restaurant, 701 N. Eighth St., 270-201-2494

Hughes Kitchen — 719 Oscar Cross Dr., 270-564-5380

Happy’s Chili Parlor, 514 N. 12th St., 270-709-3027

Kamali’s Caribbean Cuisine, 306 N. Second St. (seasonal)

The Southern Spread, 210 S. 19th St., 618-638-0222

Just Like Momma’s — 901 E. 5th St. in Metropolis, Illinois, 618-309-5260

Massage Therapy

Serene Valley Massage, 4001 Hansen Road, 270-519-3514

Historical Attractions

Hotel Metropolitan, 724 Oscar Cross Ave., 270-443-7918

Beauty & Barber Shops

Michelle Signature Styles, 1034 N. 13th St., Suite C, 270-575-4581

Glamorous Obsessions, 1010 Mayfield Road, Suite 105, 270-933-1614

Salon A Mar-Shell, 801 S. Third St., 270-243-5126

June’s House of Style, 912 Boyd St., 270-444-6226

Jonestown Barber Shop, 3001 A Schneidman Road, 270-538-5459

Mika’s Place Barber Shop, 1034 N. 13th St., 270-366-2642

Master Ke’s Barber Shop, 1300 Park Ave., 270-444-7777

Event Venues

Rocia’s, 232 Lone Oak Road, 270-366-6532

W.C. Young Community Center, 505 S. Eighth St., 270-444-6583

Brickhouse Disco, 901 Boyd St., 270-442-5916

Retail stores

Ellis Crappie Shack, 3919 Cairo Road, 270-519-6076

Suit Your Taste, 2629 H.C. Mathis Dr., 270-557-7134

FSO Fashions, 901 B E. Fifth St., Metropolis, Illinois, 270-210-2325

Professional services

White Financial Group, 924 Broadway St., 270-538-0299

B Dynamic, P.O. Box 9444, 270-709-4544

Childcare

Martha’s Agape Love Childcare, 1396 Irvin Cobb Dr., 270-933-1336

Auto detailers

Custom Detailing & Window Tinting, 2401 Park Ave., 270-331-7724

Wells Mobile Details, 270-854-3151

Tender Touch Auto Detail, 2110 Lone Oak Road and 6180 Cairo Road, 270-331-3799

