The Paducah Tilghman High School African American Leadership Club will present its Black History Celebration of the Arts at 6 p.m. Friday in the PTHS auditorium.
The program will feature talented artists from several education levels in Paducah. The admission is $5 for those 5 and older. All proceeds will go to the PTHS African American Leadership Club (AALC).
This the second program for the African American Leadership Club, which put on its inaugural program in 2020. Last year’s program was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Like that first program, this year’s Celebration will feature students from the high school, middle school and elementary school level in a variety of performances, including historical figures, readings, dancing and singing.
The Celebration of the Arts program is coordinated to take part in Black History Month, which is celebrated in February.
Shonda Hollowell Burrus is the advisor for the PTHS African American Leadership Club, and said the program is a recognition of the arts by African-American contributors.
“We have students, staff and community performers through the spoken word, poetry, singing and different genres of dance, including some praise dancing and soul line dancing and hiphop,” she said. “We have an orator, Varetta Hurt, with her rendition of Harriet Tubman.
“We’re excited. We have a few vendors from the Panhellenic organization who are going to be greeting all of the patrons in the foyer when people walk in.”
Burrus said this year’s AALC theme is “A Concentration on Unity in the Community.”
“This program exemplifies that,” she said. “It’s giving us that light for unity in the community and teaching students to be able to showcase and celebrate the contributions of African-Americans throughout history.”
The PTHS African American Leadership Club is in its third year at the school and was formed to provide education and exposure of African American culture and traditions.
It is open to all students to take part in activities, events and discussions to educate and inspire them to learn the contributions of African-Americans to local, national and world history.
“The students who participate are, indeed, a culture within a culture,” Burrus said. “Not all of the students (in the club) are African-American, because the goal of the African American Leadership Club is a celebration of African-American culture and tradition. To share that with any student or staff member that is willing to participate helps us to give them an understanding of someone else’s culture or way of living and be able to see that through a different lens.”
Burrus said the club provides students a means of having peer discussions.
“Some of the goals (of the club) is giving the students the ability to utilize their student voice, because they choose the topics,” she said. “A lot of times, they present. We do have guest speakers who come in to talk about education, their professions and other things, but predominantly, the club is student-led.”
For more information about the African American Leadership Club or Friday’s Celebration of the Arts program, contact Burrus at 270-444-5659, ext. 1070, or at shonda.burrus@paducah.kyschools.us.
