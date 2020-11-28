It looked like a regular Black Friday at Kentucky Oaks Mall — complete with a crowded parking lot, traffic congestion, Santa Claus and everything else — as shoppers got to work on finding good deals and tackling Christmas lists.
But, of course, there were a few obvious changes.
The majority of mallgoers wore face masks due to COVID-19. The children’s play area was closed off. Santa Claus, who’s back on the job taking holiday pictures, kept socially distant from children. There were lines of customers waiting for entry into some of the stores.
Also, unlike the past two years, Kentucky Oaks Mall didn’t have any Thanksgiving Day hours. It opened at 6 a.m. Friday, before closing at 9 p.m.
It’s a decision that was made early on, according to Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for Cafaro Company. It’s the parent company that owns and operates the mall.
He said there were a few factors, such as COVID-19 fatigue and retailers wanting to give Thanksgiving Day off for their employees. There also may have been a “reduced desire” for people to venture out on Thanksgiving, just based on health concerns.
“The whole opening on Thanksgiving thing is a relatively recent concept,” Bell said. “It only happened in the past 10 years.”
“It used to be no one opened on Thanksgiving, but now we’re back to what we were and now, we turn to Black Friday. We did a lot of analysis of shopping patterns from previous years and we kind of modified our holiday schedule for today going forward to Christmas. There aren’t quite as many long evening hours, as there were. We kind of tailored to meet the patterns we’ve seen in the past.”
In the early afternoon, some mallgoers queued up outside of businesses like Victoria’s Secret, Chik-Fil-A, American Eagle Outfitters, GameStop and Bath & Body Works. Diane Peoples, of Graves County, was one of the Black Friday shoppers who waited in line to get into Bath & Body Works, and explained she was tired of quarantine and had wanted to get out of the house.
Meanwhile, Candy Craze’s manager, Melanie Cummings, described the mall Friday as being “very consistently busy,” which she was glad to see.
Candy Craze customers could come into the store and pick out their chocolate malt balls, gummy candies and more favorites, while using changed protocols with the candy scoops, as part of the COVID-19 precautions.
“I feel like, especially for retail, Black Friday is kind of the highlight of the year for a lot of businesses,” Cummings told The Sun.
“I’m glad to see people out and, hopefully that will continue, to support the brick and mortar stores, as opposed to just going online and shopping, to help all these businesses stay afloat, so we can continue to be here for everybody.”
Cummings said she didn’t quite know what to expect, noting that this year has been so unpredictable.
“You’re just taking it one day at a time these days,” she added. “Seems like it’s better than I expected though, as far as the amount of traffic going through the mall.”
As for what’s next for holiday shoppers, Small Business Saturday is today. It’s a day founded by American Express in 2010, and it’s held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which follows Black Friday and precedes Cyber Monday.
Paducah Main Street, a division of the Paducah Planning Department, has organized an annual event to support the local business community.
“There’s No Place Like Local Small Business Saturday” is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Paducah. It will feature free carriage rides, live musicians and food trucks that are spaced throughout downtown, according to the city. Customers can buy items in-store, while many downtown boutique and restaurants also offer online ordering with delivery or curbside pickup.
“We have been promoting to ‘mask up and move on’ and to support our local businesses the best way you can,” said Sandra Wilson, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce president.
Wilson said people can do that in several ways.
“You can still go into many of the stores and just wear your mask, and avoid large crowds,” she said. “You can order online from the local stores. Most all of them have websites and they have Facebook pages, or you can call them. I see that many of them are offering delivery. They’re offering to put the item outside in front of their store for you to pick up, so there are multiple ways that our local community can support our local businesses.”
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are both important to Crystal Troutt, of Troutt Old Time General Store and Market on North Fourth Street.
“We always have our Black Friday event where people come in, and we have a gift box. Before they check out, they get to pull out like a slip of paper and it has free gifts, or coupons, or different things — mainly free stuff,” she said.
“And then, we also, if people wear our store T-shirts in (Friday) or (Saturday) for shop local, they get to get a free gift or if they purchase one of our T-shirts, they get a free gift.”
Today is the “big thing,” as the business will have its vintage Christmas pop-up market behind the store and a little Christmas tree lot with artificial trees. She said that 10% of all sales on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will be donated to Paducah Cooperative Ministry and St. Vincent de Paul.
The old-fashioned, old-time general store will be open later than normal for Small Business Saturday, with hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It brings to the forefront for folks that shopping local is essential for small business owners,” Troutt said. “It’s great to have tourists that come through, but that’s the icing on the cake. We still need the cake.”
According to the city, shoppers can also put their names and phone numbers in a mailbox at 203 Broadway, from today through Dec. 24, for a chance to win merchandise in the “Win the Window” drawing.
“Safety is a priority during the coronavirus pandemic,” Paducah Main Street director Katie Axt stated, in a news release. “Please wear facial coverings and be aware of the need to maintain social distancing. This traditional shopping day often brings a great number of shoppers to downtown, but if everyone makes a concerted effort to be safe, we can stay healthy.”
She also said it’s more important than ever this year to stay local with holiday shopping and dining.
“Some of our local merchants are struggling during this pandemic,” she added. “They rely on Small Business Saturday to kickstart the holiday shopping season. When you shop locally, your gift means so much more. You give twice when you buy local because your purchase helps sustain businesses that hold up our community.”
