Community members and tourists alike gathered by Paducah’s riverfront on Sunday, enjoying the beautiful blue sky and an up-close view of the American Countess cruise ship. But there was something else going on along the Ohio River.
Hundreds of dead fish floated down the Ohio on Sunday, with some washing ashore and littering the riverbank. As of Monday, they were still floating by — and the smell was not pleasant, to say the least.
Several community members have expressed concern over the fish, with some worried about what could have caused so many to die all at once.
Even some of the kids at Paducah’s riverfront were wondering what was happening.
Jude, Kaidance, and Sawyer Barnes were downtown, enjoying their Sunday with family and friends. But the dead fish in the Ohio River were a nuisance.
“Smelly,” said Kaidance, when asked for a one-word description.
Jude said, “Overall disgusting ... and it’s weird.”
An adult family member asked, “Why are they dying? That’s what we want to know.”
According to Joshua Tompkins, program coordinator for the Invasive Carp Unit at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, this isn’t the first time a large number of fish have died-off in this region, and it won’t be the last.
In an interview on Monday, he said this kind of event — called a “fish kill” — happens every spring.
According to Tompkins, a majority of the fish are dying from something called “Gas Bubble Disease.”
“It occurs when the high levels of discharge from the lock and dams creates a super-saturation of gasses in the water,” Tompkins said. “That super-saturation of gasses is causing embolisms in the fish, particularly the fish that occupy the upper portion of that water column — and that just happens to be, mainly, invasive Silver Carp.”
In addition to the Gas Bubble Disease, Tompkins said some fish experience trauma when they pass through the spill gates or powerhouse turbines at Barkley Lock and Dam and Kentucky Dam.
Tompkins says community members can expect to see dead Silver Carp in the Ohio River for the next week or two.
As they break-down, the fish may create a bit of an “oil slick” in the water, and they’ll probably smell pretty bad, too.
Tompkins says the water isn’t necessarily dangerous to swim in, but those with compromised immune systems could get sick from the bacteria created by the fish’s decomposition.
He also says people can expect to see an uptick in scavengers on shore, like raccoons and opossums, taking advantage of the free meal.
Silver Carp are detrimental to Kentucky’s native species, according to the KDFWR website.
“They can out-compete native species for resources and some females are capable of producing over 1 million eggs annually, causing their numbers to grow at an alarming rate.”
Additionally, they can injure boaters due to the jumping behavior they exhibit when startled.
The KDFWR says they were first introduced to American fish farms and sewage lagoons in the 1960s, “as a solution to algae blooms and unwanted vegetation.”
But when flood waters rose, the carp escaped into the Mississippi River Basin and soon began appearing in major river drainages of the Midwest and southern states.
KDFRW researchers have been using ultrasonic telemetry to track the movements of tagged invasive carp in Kentucky’s waterways, to get a better idea of their movements, tributary use, and the frequency of lock-and-dam passages.
