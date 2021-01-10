BENTON — Billy Charles Colson, 75, of Benton, died on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
He was a retired logger.
Mr. Colson is survived by a daughter, Jeania Adkisson of Murray; a son, Christopher Snyder of Benton; a sister, Patricia Smith of Mayfield; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Snyder) Colson; and three sisters. His parents were Rimon Colson and Lucy Belle (Flood) Colson.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Interment will follow in Fooks Cemetery in Benton.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.