Bill B. Phillips, 90, died on October 26, 2020.
Mr. Phillips was a Veteran of the US Air Force and of the Methodist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Betty N. Phillips; son, Mike Phillips; two granddaughters, Jenny L. Phillips and Stefanie N. Phillips; one grandson, T.J. Faulkner.
He was preceded in death by one son, Lynn B. Phillips; his parents, Lela Knight and Herman English.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to: American Parkinson’s Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
