Most people will never know what it feels like to be an Olympic athlete, but almost everyone has, at one time or another, felt “the weight of the world” on their shoulders.
And, having U.S. gymnastics team leader Simone Biles draw attention to the need for mental health awareness can help anyone with that struggle, said Emily Henderson, clinical practitioner at Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah.
Henderson, who specializes in working with children, said Biles’ decision this week to withdraw from Olympic competition to focus on her mental health is already having an impact.
“There are some kids that I see who have already brought up the fact that they never would have thought people on TV have any kind of issues ... they see them as being so perfect,” she said. “They feel ‘it’s nice to see we’re not alone.’ ”
“It doesn’t have to be just in athletics, but it’s nice that these people who are in the spotlight and are really known, that kids — and adults, too — are seeing them emphasizing mental health.”
Mental health concerns are not limited to young people who may be involved in extra-curricular activities such as sports, Henderson said.
“It could be a kid that’s being bullied, or just maybe they’re feeling like they’re behind or they don’t have any food at home. You never know, and you can’t assume that just because they appear OK at school there’s not all these other factors going on,” she said.
“Another big thing is just assuming that people would ask if they needed help, especially with children. Maybe they don’t know how to ask. If that help has never been given to them, how do they even know what to say? Or form that question or who to reach out to?”
Mental health is being addressed more, Henderson said.
“I do think it’s talked about more. I know when I was in school we always had the school counselor that was always there for everybody,” she said. “But now it’s more and more common for there to be outside (the school) clinical practitioners, social workers, so you’re having it from all these angles.”
Despite the raised awareness, a stigma still exists. According to the American Psychiatric Association, stigma related to mental illness is universal, and having prioritizing mental health can be viewed as selfish or weak.
“I applaud Biles’ decision to prioritize her mental health over the expectations of other people,” said Trenten Hale, APRN, mental nurse practitioner at Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health, writing in a recent blog post.
“It all comes down to self-awareness and mental strength. Some people will say if she was mentally strong she would have ‘pushed through.’ But saying ‘no’ often takes more strength than saying ‘yes.’ ”
The stigma surrounding mental health can have a negative impact in business as well.
“We know that one in five adults in the U.S. experience mental health (issues), but only 41% receive any type of treatment,” said Sonia Osman, senior business consultant for Hanna Resource Group, which has offices in Paducah, Lexington and Louisville.
“This is a low percentage. It is costing the U.S. over $190 billion in lost earnings and over 200 million workdays are lost in a year.”
Osman helped build a program for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on best practices for business leaders in managing mental health options in the workplace.
“We trained and educated business leaders on recognizing substance use disorders and mental health disorders, so they could at least give their employees assistance or direct them to a mental health provider or a recovery center or something of that nature,” she said.
Some of the research findings from the development of the program include:
• Organizations are actively educating the staff members to look for signs and symptoms of mental health, burnout, fatigue and stress.
• Leaders who are suffering from mental health are stepping up and having open conversations about what they’re dealing with.
• Organizations are offering mental health assistance lines where safe conversations can begin.
• Peer-to-peer conversations are taking place in the workspace for employees to feel comfortable in addressing when they need help or assistance.
• Some organizations are hiring leadership role positions in dealing with mental health (i.e. Chief Well Officer, etc.)
• Organizations are offering designated spaces in offices for employees to take time out, to have telehealth calls, or just relax.
