BikeWorld wins highest honor in U.S., Canada

Shown at BikeWorld, Bikes and Fitness of Paducah are its award-winning staff, (from left) Nicholas Sheldon, store managers Greg Page and Austin Hines and store co-owners Hutch Smith and Martha Emmons, posing with electric assist bikes.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

BikeWorld, Bikes and Fitness of Paducah was named among the top bicycle retailers in the United States and has been granted a Platinum level 2022 Bicycle Retailer Excellence Award by the National Bicycle Dealers Association.

Only 52 stores from roughly 3,400 bicycle retailers in the U.S. and Canada received this honor. Three platinum awards went to retailers in Kentucky, while two went to retailers in Canada.

