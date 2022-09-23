BikeWorld, Bikes and Fitness of Paducah was named among the top bicycle retailers in the United States and has been granted a Platinum level 2022 Bicycle Retailer Excellence Award by the National Bicycle Dealers Association.
Only 52 stores from roughly 3,400 bicycle retailers in the U.S. and Canada received this honor. Three platinum awards went to retailers in Kentucky, while two went to retailers in Canada.
Located at 809 Joe Clifton Drive, BikeWorld is owned by Hutch Smith and Martha Emmons. Greg Page and Austin Hines are store managers.
“It’s a really cool thing to be a part of,” Page said. “Hutch and Martha built quite the experience here, and I wouldn’t have expected anything less. They hire the right people and take care of their customers and the community.
“We do lots of things around the community, such as with Paducah Cooperative Ministry and Community Kitchen and getting bikes to people who need them for transportation. We also do things with schools. We’ve got a program where they read books and can bikes.”
Hines said winning the Platinum award was “awesome,” considering only 52 bike shops won that award.
“I feel like hard work is one of our key things,” he said. “I think our shop is cool. It’s in a small-town environment, so I think we deserve (the Platinum award).
“Hutch and Martha do a great job, as far as reinvesting in the community.”
The Bicycle Retailer Excellence Award is in its first year of recognizing not only great shopping experiences and expert leadership and staff but also support for local community and national cycling advocacy.
Awards were given out in platinum, gold, silver and bronze categories.
“They changed it last year,” said Emmons. “It used to be called the America’s Best Bike Shops of America award.”
Emmons said that BikeWorld won the previous award every year from 2012 to 2020. In its first foray into the Bicycle Retailer Excellence Award last year, BikeWorld won the Gold award, one of only 30 retailers in the U.S. and Canada and one of only two retailers in Kentucky to win that award. No Kentucky retailer won the Platinum award last year.
Certification at any level requires a lengthy application process that quantifies key elements found in successful retail operations of all kinds. The retailers were also evaluated through marketing expertise, phone and email contacts and website appeal and accuracy.
Recognized bicycle stores fit the criteria of being not only a store that sells bikes but also a pillar of the community.
BikeWorld, Bikes and Fitness of Paducah opened in 1987 and has been at its current location since 2005.
The National Bicycle Dealers Association is a nonprofit organization established in 1946 that promotes the interests of cycling and specialty bicycle retail across North America.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.