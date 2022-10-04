Western Kentucky will host the 2022 Kentucky Bicycle and Bikeway Commission (KBBC) Annual Meeting Thursday, October 6th and Friday October 7th at the Calvert City Civic Center, 991 5th Ave SE in Calvert City.

The conference which is open to the public is designed for bicyclists, transportation planners, engineers, planners, government officials, educators, public health advocates and others who want to learn how bicycling can have a positive impact on their community.

