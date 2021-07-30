METROPOLIS, Ill. — Explore the countryside surrounding the Home of Superman on routes that partially follow the “old” Ohio River bed during the 33rd annual Kiwanis Superman Bike Ride.
The bicycle ride will take over Massac County roads and byways Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. from a new location — Washington Park, located on Metropolis Street across from the Metropolis Public Library, between Third and Fourth streets. All riders will assemble at the park to begin the race with a mass start led by Superman.
The ride draws participants of all ages from several states. One of the biggest events in the Superman Celebration, it is a true family affair where mom, pop, sis and brother frequently ride together.
The trek is actually three tours of Massac County’s rolling countryside in lengths of 10, 40 and 60 miles concluding at Washington Park. The short route is generally flat, but the longer routes require a little more pedal power on hills. The 2021 ride routes will join the 2019 routes at the corner of Seventh and Metropolis streets; otherwise, the routes are the same as in 2019.
The event’s in-person registration is 7 to 8 a.m. Saturday at Washington Park. The adult fee is $35 and includes a commemorative T-shirt (while supplies last), sag service, maps, stocked rest stops and marked routes. Cash or check only will be taken at the in-person registration.
Children 16 and under ride free with a registered parent or guardian; however, this free registration does not include a free T-shirt. While supplies last, a child can purchase a T-shirt for $15. Riders under 16 are required to be accompanied by an adult.
Pre-registered riders can pick up their packets from 7 to 8 a.m. Saturday at Washington Park.
All participants are required to wear approved and secure helmets, and everyone should abide by bicycle rules of etiquette and must not, by any means, feel like they need to get in a hurry. All entrants are required to sign a release waiver.
Maps of the routes and other information are available at ride.www.metropoliskiwanis.org. The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Metropolis with assistance from other local sponsors.
A drawing of early registrants will be held prior to the start of the ride for a gift certificate and bicycle-related accessories, donated by the Kiwanis Club of Metropolis.
