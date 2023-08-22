State Fair

Joseph Miller, of Tompkinsville, displays the largest watermelon at 276.8 pounds. The Kentucky State Fair continues its long tradition of crowning the largest pumpkin and watermelon grown from Bluegrass soil. This year’s pumpkin winner topped the scales at over 1,270 pounds.

LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky State Fair continues its long tradition of crowning the largest pumpkin and watermelon grown from Bluegrass soil. This year’s pumpkin winner topped the scales at over 1,270 pounds. The largest watermelon rang in at a whopping 276.8 pounds.

The largest pumpkin weighed in at 1,270.6 pounds. It was grown by Scott Bayuk of Columbia.

