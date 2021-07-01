Big Springs Park is new site for Princeton Patriots

PRINCETON — Historical society conversations that started in 2012 formed the “nucleus” of the Princeton Patriots, a local group of historians and Caldwell County heritage group members.
The impetus of the formation was to share the Declaration of Independence with the community by hosting an annual public reading.
“Once we started doing it, nobody wanted to give up their part,” said Maggie Gammon, Princeton Patriots co-founder and owner of Cat’s Tale bookstore.
Each Patriot reads separate sections. In the end, Robert Ward, Princeton Patriots co-founder, rings a bell resembling the Liberty Bell.
Other Patriots include Sarita Holt, Vickie Brown, Edward Georgen and Cecelia Hutchinson.
“This reading is the least thing that we can do to remember those people,” Ward said.
The Patriots share membership in other organizations, such as Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution, and local Caldwell County historical groups.
“It’s a short ceremony; all in all, it doesn’t last 45 minutes,” Ward said.
Ward contemplated many days as a rural mail carrier. Historical narratives not only entertained him but also created an innate desire and interest to study and share history with others.
He said many Patriots were Civil War re-enactors.
Within a week, the first reading was organized and hosted by Gammon and Ward in 2012. The two were on the Caldwell County Historical Society together during this time.
The event is traditionally hosted at Planters Park during the morning, but the Patriots have decided to relocate and change the start time of the reading. On Sunday, the reading will begin at 2 p.m. at Big Springs Park.
The Patriots have read the Declaration of Independence despite the poor weather conditions or the COVID-19 pandemic since 2019; for them, the event signifies sacrifice for progress.
Returning audience members have become annual residents of the performance. Occasionally, new community members will attend the event.
The Patriots perform a separate reading event for the Constitution during Labor Day observances.
Free and open to the public, the Patriots invite interested spectators and active participants to indulge in historical documents to learn more about the United States.
