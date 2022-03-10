Robert Berry, the president and chief executive officer of Big Rivers Electric Corporation, spoke to the Rotary Club of Paducah on Wednesday about what his company based in Henderson is and how it works.
“Who is Big Rivers? A lot of people ask that question,” he said. “We’re a not-for-profit electric generation and transmission cooperative.
“We are owned by three distribution co-ops: Jackson Purchase here in Paducah, Kenergy Corp. in Henderson and also Meade County RECC (Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation) in Brandenburg. We are owned by those three distribution co-ops, and we provide all of the wholesale electricity to those folks who then distribute to the homes and businesses.”
Berry said the three companies serve a combined 121,000 consumers in 22 counties in western Kentucky.
Berry said that Big Rivers is making some changes to its facilities and uses a variety of sources to generate electricity.
Berry said that Big Rivers has a 454-megawatt facility at Sebree in Webster County that was coal-fired that is being converted to natural gas, a transition that is expected to be completed this June.
“Technically, it’s not a real difficult conversion,” he said. “It’s expensive. It costs $40 million to make that conversion.
“We had to decide: Do we want to spend $37 million putting a dry bottom ash supply system in or do we want to spend $40 million and convert to gas and diversify the portfolio?”
Big Rivers has 178 megawatts of hydroelectric power on the Cumberland River system, the second-largest allocation of hydroelectric power in the state, next to the Tennessee Valley Authority.
“Then, we are in the process of installing 260 megawatts of solar,” Berry said. “We have spread that solar across our footprint: 60 megawatts here in McCracken County, 160 megawatts in Henderson and Webster counties and 40 megawatts in Meade County.
“…The 60 megawatts here in McCracken County is about 600 acres, but it’s a 20-year fixed project that’s going to keep our rates from going up more than they would have to. When you really look at that today, if I had to replace that solar today, it would cost $44 million more for that 60 megawatts that we put in.”
Berry was asked if the increasing gas prices would affect electricity costs.
“It can,” he said. “Our obligation is to go out and try to hedge our gas prices, hedge our exposure to the market. Solar wasn’t produced every day, and at night, obviously, it’s not producing, so we have to hedge those activities.
“We recently purchased some property that has an underground gas storage facility in it, and we’re going to try and use that gas storage facility to hedge the price and availability.”
Berry was asked about nuclear power as an alternative, considering Paducah was once the home of a uranium enrichment plant.
“There is some technology developing for modular-type nuclear units,” he said. “It’s not the huge 1,300-megawatt units that you see. They’re smaller — 200-, 300-megawatts, (maximum). I think that technology has got real promise for the future for that technology.
“Quite honestly, I think Paducah is poised to be in a good spot for that. We had a phone call with another in-state utility just this week about finding a site for a potential certified nuclear site so that when that technology is developed, we’ll have a place to do it. The fusion plant here is a perfect, perfect place to do that because of all the work that they’re doing out there.”
Berry added that nuclear energy is necessary for there to be carbon-free electricity.
“We’re keeping that on the radar,” he said, “and, honestly, if you want carbon-free electricity, nuclear has got to be part of it. I know that’s a dirty word in Kentucky, but it’s got to be part of it because you’ve got to have a baseload unit that’s dispatch-able, meaning when you need to put out 300 megawatts this hour and 100 megawatts the next hour, you’ve got to have that.
“Solar? You’re just going to get what you want to get. Wind? You’re just going to get whatever you get when the wind blows. There’s no controlling it, so you’ve got to have something that dispatch-able.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.