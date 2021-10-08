Big Brown Truck Pull to help Special Olympics

The Big Brown Truck Pull for Special Olympics returns to Paducah on Oct. 16 at Heartland Church. Teams from local companies, organizations and schools are encouraged to participate in the largest fundraiser for McCracken County Special Olympics.
The event will be held at Heartland Church at 4777 Alben Barley Drive for the second year in a row. It features teams in three divisions vying to see who can pull a loaded UPS 18-wheeler 12 feet in the fastest time.
The Big Brown Truck Pull will get underway starting at 9 a.m. with onsite registration, followed by opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. and the first pull will take place at about 11:30 a.m.
Teams are limited to 15 pullers and can be made up of friends, family members or coworkers. Many teams who participate in the Big Brown Truck Pull come from companies and other community organizations, but they could just as easily be any 15 friends or neighbors.
Pullers raise a minimum of $750 per team to compete. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest pull time in men’s, women’s and co-ed (minimum of six women) divisions, as well as to the team that shows the most team spirit and the team with the best team T-shirt or costume.
There will also be an award for the top fundraising Special Olympics athlete participant, top fundraising individual and top fundraising team.
All participants will receive the official Big Brown Truck Pull T-shirt.
The Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull directly benefits the McCracken County Special Olympics delegation. The money raised through this event provides funding for all McCracken County athletes to compete in basketball, bowling, track and field, softball and cheerleading.
McCracken County athletes compete year-round on the local, regional and state level, traveling to tournaments in Bowling Green, Richmond and Louisville.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals 8 years of age or older.
Training and competition in local, area, state and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports. In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings though the Healthy Athletes Initiative.
Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 10,000 athletes statewide annually. Special Olympics celebrated the 50th anniversary of the global movement in 2018.
The 2021 Big Brown Truck Pull is sponsored by UPS, C-Plant Credit Union and Kroger.
The 2020 Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull was the first held at Heartland Church and was the first time the event was held in the fall, both moves being forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event’s success prompted a return to both the location and the date. Ten teams combined to raise $25,376.
Last year’s top fundraising individual was Marrisa Yancey of FRNP Mother Truckers, who brought in $1,125. The top fundraising team was Yancey’s FRNP Mother Truckers with a total of $5,414.
The top Special Olympics athlete was Jacob Sullivan of MSCO Athletes, who brought in $191.
