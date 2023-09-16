The Big Brown Truck Pull for Special Olympics returns to Paducah today. Teams in three divisions will compete to see who can pull a loaded UPS 18-wheeler 12 feet in the fastest time.
According to a release from the special olympics, the truck pull is their largest fundraiser, with proceeds directly benefitting the McCracken County Special Olympics delegation. The money raised through this event provides funding for all McCracken County athletes to compete in basketball, bowling, softball and cheerleading, as well as track and field.
Jeanna Keith is a co-coordinator for the McCracken County Special Olympics. She’s also a coach and mom of one of the organization’s athletes.
In a July interview, Jeanna said the organization tries to remove the barrier of cost for families of athletes wanting to participate.
“We pay for their hotels, we pay for their meals while they’re there, uniforms, any equipment they need, “ she said. “We take care of it all.”
The event will be held for the fourth year in a row at Heartland Church on Alben Barley Drive. It starts at 2 p.m. with on-site registration, followed by opening ceremonies at 3 p.m. and the first pull at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for the fastest pull time in men’s, women’s and co-ed (minimum of six women) divisions, as well as to the team that shows the most team spirit and the team with the best team T-shirt or costume. There will also be an award for the top fundraising Special Olympics athlete participant, top fundraising individual and top fundraising team.
The 2022 Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull raised more than $28,000.
For more information about the 2022 Big Brown Truck Pull contact Jennifer McMahon at 502-326-5002 or jmcmahon@soky.org, or visit the Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull for Special Olympics Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.