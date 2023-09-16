The Big Brown Truck Pull for Special Olympics returns to Paducah today. Teams in three divisions will compete to see who can pull a loaded UPS 18-wheeler 12 feet in the fastest time.

According to a release from the special olympics, the truck pull is their largest fundraiser, with proceeds directly benefitting the McCracken County Special Olympics delegation. The money raised through this event provides funding for all McCracken County athletes to compete in basketball, bowling, softball and cheerleading, as well as track and field.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In