The fourth Big Boy Toy Expo comes roaring into town today and Saturday at the Schroeder Expo Center. People can take in the sights from 4 to 9 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The popular exposition features tractors, backhoes, lawn mowers, motorcycles, ATVs and sheds as well as a “Girl-Tique” that features jewelry and other dressy items.
The event is sponsored by WPSD Local 6 and The Paducah Sun.
WPSD Local 6 General Sales Manager John Mann said the event’s first year, 2018, was hugely popular, and although the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 Expo, several people were on hand for its return in 2021.
“Year 1 was the biggest first-year event in Paducah history,” he said. “We were told when we talked to people, they said, ‘Oh, you’ll be lucky to have 1,700 people come through,’ and the first year, we had over 5,200.
“The second year, we had 6,000-plus; the third year was just post-COVID, and we were down about 40%. This year, we think we’re going to be back to Year 1 and 2 levels.”
Mann said one of the biggest changes to this year’s Expo is free admission for everyone.
“Our second-favorite F-word next to ‘fun’ — it is fun, but it is also free, thanks to one of our sponsors, Interstate 69 Motorsports” he said. “They paid all of the admission for everybody. it used to be $5 for men and women and children were free. Now, everybody is free.”
The expo will feature an antique car show, concession stands and stage demonstrations.
“We have stage demonstrations, including a barbecue rub,” Mann said. “We will have a barbecue cookoff outside that Hughes Market sponsors. It’s the biggest barbecue prize in town, more than Barbecue on the River. It is $1,200 for first place and $500 for second.
“The weather is going to be great, so you can go outside and look at some stuff and come inside and look at some stuff. The kids will have a Touch-a-Truck, where they can touch a concrete mixer and climb up in it, police car, sheriff’s cars — all kinds of things out there.”
At the WPSD and Paducah Sun booth, people can try to win a free lobster with a special claw machine, and the local media will be giving away special antennas while supplies last.
“This year, one of our first-time vendors, Crash! Comics, will have comics and collectibles,” Mann said.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.