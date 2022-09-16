PADNWS-09-16-22 BIG BOY TOY - PHOTO

John Mann, the general sales manager for WPSD Local 6, is shown Thursday in front of several tractors that will be on display at the fourth Big Boy Toy Expo, which will be open today and Saturday at the Schroeder Expo Center.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The fourth Big Boy Toy Expo comes roaring into town today and Saturday at the Schroeder Expo Center. People can take in the sights from 4 to 9 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The popular exposition features tractors, backhoes, lawn mowers, motorcycles, ATVs and sheds as well as a “Girl-Tique” that features jewelry and other dressy items.

