Biden's visit draws a crowd

In the hours before President Joe Biden arrived in Mayfield, a group of people worked Wednesday to set up a makeshift memorial outside of the damaged Graves County Courthouse, complete with colorful flowers and photos of tornado victims. Earlier in the day, two local women set up banner signs in the courthouse lawn that spread messages of appreciation and hope.
The different displays, while not directly related to Biden's visit, showed support and solidarity for the Mayfield community, in the aftermath of a deadly tornado last Friday night that claimed 21 lives in Graves County. It's been a focal point of a local, regional, state and national outpouring, perhaps highlighted by the president's announced stop Wednesday.
"I want to see (Biden), so I can actually see the support that he’s going to give because I believe he’s going to show some love. ... It’s well needed," said Cheryl Beverly from Cheryl's House of Hope in Chillicothe, Ohio.
She came to Mayfield with three women who are in sober living, and they brought items for the community, such as diapers and Christmas gifts. The group helped with adding flowers to the memorial in front of the courthouse.
"We went in a home that was just completely destroyed, and I took the girls in to do a tour and it’s just devastating – when we saw in the closet how the child’s clothes were still folded up on the shelves, but no roof and everything was destroyed. The clothes were still intact."
Bill Higdon, of Fancy Farm, also joined the crowd of residents, recovery workers, journalists and others near the courthouse downtown, and hoped to see the president. An accountant in Mayfield, Higdon said the CPA firm was moving its contents to a new location, and he came to town on Tuesday after the storm, as people had been asked to stay away.
"From what I saw, it looks like it hit southwest and just came straight across the heart of the city and went out the northeast, and it’s devastated," he told The Sun, about the tornado damage. "It’s totally devastated."
Higdon, who described himself as a Biden fan, said the president's visit "means everything" and thinks the president will support every way he can. The crowd by the courthouse also drew Paducah Mayor George Bray, City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson and City Manager Daron Jordan.
"Mayfield is our neighbor and they’re hurting, so when they hurt, we hurt," Henderson told The Sun, before the president arrived.
"We’re trying to assess the situation and understand the need and see where Paducah can actually help impact Mayfield, make a difference, and of course, we’re delighted that the president would come in this direction to see firsthand the devastation and we’re certainly going to be looking to our president for some leadership, some guidance and resources for Mayfield."
During the president's walking tour, Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield, who is president of the Council of Bishops for AME Church, walked with Biden and officials downtown, including Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan, and led a prayer.
"Actually, my prayer was that he would be strong – that the love that he shows, that it would be used to rebuild this community," she told The Sun.
She said a member of Mayfield's historic St. James AME Church was killed in the tornado, and the church was destroyed.
A fellow representative, Janie Dowdy-Dandridge, pastor of Brown Chapel AME Church in Union City, Tennessee, also came with the bishop and other leaders from the denomination. She said the St. James AME Church member who died, Ollie Reeves, was known as the baker of the church.
"We're in here today in order to meet the president, to have moments of just conversation with him to let him know about the trauma, and the pain, and the aftermath of what it has done to our church, and our community as well," Dowdy-Dandridge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.