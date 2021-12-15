Biden witnesses tornado devastation in Mayfield

Residents and volunteers helping in tornado damage recovery efforts lined the streets of downtown Mayfield on Wednesday to try and catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden, who stopped in the state to walk through parts of town that were damaged by a tornado on Dec. 10.
Biden first landed at Fort Campbell Wednesday morning, then took an aerial tour of Graves County to see the havoc wreaked by the tornado. The president then walked through one block of downtown Mayfield along with Kathy O’Nan, the city's mayor, Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry, Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear, Anne Henning Byfield, president of the Council of Bishops for African Methodist Episcopal Church and U.S. Rep. James Comer, among others.
Biden, dressed in a navy blue suit and hat representing the Beau Biden Foundation, first spoke with a few people who were helping to clear out debris from a building on Broadway, then made his way past a mural that declares Mayfield as “More Than a Memory.” Perry appeared to be pointing out different Mayfield landmarks to Biden as the group of officials turned and walked down Seventh Street.
People began lining the sidewalks late on a windy Wednesday morning in front of the Graves County Courthouse and FNB Bank on East Broadway, both of which were heavily damaged by the tornado, about an hour before the president was rumored to be arriving. As people sat on the curbs, some taking time for lunch, helicopters flew overhead, indicating Biden’s nearing arrival to the small town.
A new addition to the county courthouse landscape Wednesday was a metal chain link fence put up around the perimeter. Volunteers from outside the state brought hundreds of multi-colored flowers, as well as photos of identified victims of Friday night’s tornadoes and candles, and decorated the fence to honor the memories of 75 Kentuckians who died as a result of the storms.
The crowd was made up of Biden supporters, critics and apolitical people who wanted to catch a glimpse of the POTUS in the flesh.
As police dogs began to sweep the area, media and the crowd of onlookers bunched up together behind two Graves County Sheriff’s cruisers and members of the Secret Service that blocked access to the corner of Seventh Street and Broadway.
Some tried to get the president’s attention as he walked down Broadway and rounded the corner onto Seventh Street. There were multiple shouts of “Hey, Joe!” from the crowd, which also included Graves County High School football players and young children with their family members wanting to catch a glimpse of the president.
Biden was in the sightline of the crowd for a little less than 10 minutes. It was difficult for those who could not stand above the crowd or those who did not have a camera with a long lens to see Biden over the crowd of security, communications staff and members of the media pool who obtained closer access to the president than the barricaded onlookers by the courthouse.
As the group of officials walked downhill on Seventh Street, the crowd ventured toward the side to try and get one more glimpse of the president. Biden and company soon walked out of site and back toward the motorcade.
As the crowd dispersed, some compared cellphone footage they were able to capture of the president. Others went back to visit the floral memorial place on the fence outside of the courthouse and remember the reason why the president felt compelled to visit Mayfield and Kentucky.
