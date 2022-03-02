Beyer named to fill McCracken board vacancy

The McCracken County School District Board on Tuesday approved Jennifer Beyer to serve on the board in an interim basis to fill the District 4 vacancy left when Melanie Burkeen resigned her position on Jan. 20.
Beyer will hold the position until the Nov. 8 election, when it will be on the ballot. Whoever wins that election will fill the remainder of the term through the end of 2024.
Beyer is an enrichment teacher at McNabb Elementary School and has been a teacher in the Paducah Independent School District since August 2005. She currently teaches STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) skills to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, a position she has had since 2016.
Beyer taught in a number of school districts from 1997 to 2005, including McCracken County and Ballard County, as well as with Murray Head Start and the Easterseals West Kentucky Child Development Center.
Beyer, a native of Hendron who returned to that area in 2016, has two children studying in the McCracken County school system, Cynthia Steger and Max Steger.
Beyer earned her bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Murray State University in 1997 and her master’s degree from MSU in 2003. She is a graduate of Lone Oak High School.
“I was encouraged by my own children and former students to continue my education journey by stepping up to this opportunity on the McCracken County Board of Education to continue to help not only students but my community,” she said in a written statement.
After the board discussed the matter in executive session, it returned to open session and approved Beyer by a 4-0 vote.
Superintendent Steve Carter said the board members reviewed the applications for the vacant position during the executive session on Tuesday.
“We had this process that was open for 30 days, and the applications that came in were reviewed,” he said. “Ms. Beyer was the only one who completed the entire (application) packet and met all of the qualifications to fill this vacancy.”
According to Kentucky Revised Statute 160.180, those qualifications are:
• Age 24 or older
• A citizen of Kentucky for three or more years
• Is a registered voter in the district to be represented
• Has a high school or equivalency diploma
Carter spoke highly of Beyer’s experience and work in education.
“Ms. Beyer has been in this system previously, and she is a current active teacher in the Paducah city schools,” he said. “We are excited to have a complete board again at our next regular meeting.”
Carter said that Beyer will begin her service with the next school board meeting, scheduled for March 10.
