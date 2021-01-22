Beverly D. Smith, 78, died at 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in McCracken County on Jan. 6, 1943, to the late C.W. and Mildred Iness Hays Leath. Beverly married on Feb. 10, 1977, to Steve Smith of Reidland and they have been married for almost 44 years. She retired from Western Baptist Hospital after 35 years of service as a Licensed Practical Nurse. When her children were young she was a Sunday School Teacher at Bible Baptist Church and was a member of Heartland Church. Beverly was a NASCAR fan and cheered for Kyle Busch. She loved the Lord and her family.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Steve Smith; daughter, Lesia (Roger) Reniker of Hickory; son, David (Stephanie) Bearden of Benton; five grandchildren, Chad Bearden of Washington, D.C., Kelley Cline of Mayfield, Richard Bearden of Reidland, Samantha Bearden of Murray and Ryan Reniker of Lone Oak; two great grandchildren, Gage McKinney of Mayfield and Pam Bearden of Reidland; brother, Charles Franklin (Janice) Leath of Lone Oak.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Kansas Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National Kidney Foundation, 250 east Liberty St., Suite 710, Louisville, KY 40202.
