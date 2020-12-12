METROPOLIS - Betty Lou Hankins, 91, of Metropolis, passed away on December 10, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah in the Heart Unit. She was born November 18, 1929 in Ewing, IL, to Caleb and Chloe Lowry.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating. Those attending the service are reminded that customarily accepted social distancing guidelines are to be observed. The wearing of a face mask or covering are strongly encouraged.
Mrs. Hankins was a member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis and active in WMU. She was also the nursery coordinator for many years.
Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jack Hankins; daughters, Karen Wemhoener (Robert) of Metropolis and Kathy Smith (Greg) of St. George, UT; son, Perry Hankins (Michelle) of Metropolis; grandchildren, Hanna Wemhoener of Nashville, TN, Gretchen Johnston (Trevor) of Nashville, TN, Grant Smith of Huntsville, AL, Alayna Smith of St. George, UT; great grandson, Porter Johnston of Nashville, TN; sister, Jane Rash of Philo, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nina Lowry; and brother, Bill Lowry.
Memorial contributions may be given in Betty’s name to the First Baptist Church Building Fund 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, IL 62960. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
