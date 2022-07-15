First Lady Britainy Beshear and Gov. Andy Beshear invited families impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes to join them for Christmas in July, demonstrating the true meaning of the Christmas spirit during the summer season as western Kentucky continues to rebuild and recover.
The event held Tuesday with stops in Graves and Marshall counties included Santa Claus, food, and gifts — including toys and presents from the First Lady’s Christmas Toy Drive that were delivered after Christmas or were left over after four local toy giveaways and deliveries directly to western Kentucky families.
The Christmas in July celebrations allowed families to take home additional gifts after they have settled into medium-term or permanent housing.
“After everything, we were able to do in December, and we actually delivered gifts throughout Christmas Eve — I kept thinking about what else we could do,” said Britainy Beshear. “Something that was just a little bit of fun, just a little bit of joy.”
The First Lady’s Toy Drive brought in truck loads of toys from all over the world, Amazon packages still arriving up to Christmas Day last year.
“Together, we collected hundreds of thousands of toys and gift cards, bringing light and hope to families during one of their darkest hours and helping make their Christmas special, even though it was different and more difficult this year. We showed the world that the true meaning of the holiday isn’t receiving gifts…it’s the joy of giving,” she said.
Natalia, a three-year-old celebrating her birthday, got to meet with the First Lady and Gov. Beshear, taking the time to introduce themselves and wish her a happy birthday, in Espanol.
“These kids that have been through so much trauma, and were so resilient. This is a day where they all get to feel special. A lot of them were at the last Christmas event and then talked to me, and I got to hear where they are in their journey. And getting back to a more permanent place to live in some areas. I hope today that everybody feels like people do care, and we do,” said Gov. Beshear.
Many children left with their arms full, ice cream mustaches and a lasting memory of what the First Lady of Kentucky was able to bring to them, once more.
