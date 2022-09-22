LOVELACEVILLE — In late February, Ashley Miller was made aware a former church camp was selling its five buildings on 46 acres. That same month, Miller, director of Lifeline Recovery Center, signed papers on the facility.
By the end of June, the men participating in the program had moved in, and on Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear toured the grounds, presenting the facility with a $100,000 check from the state’s Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund.
Beshear spoke to a crowd gathered at the new facility, dubbed “The Ranch,” telling leaders and employees “you are doing God’s work, and there’s a lot of people out there that need your help.”
“It is a fight that they can win with the resources that Lifeline has provided here at The Ranch.”
Beshear emphasized his focus, formerly as attorney general and now as governor, in holding pharmaceutical companies responsible for the opioid epidemic that he said has contributed to not only opioid use, but other drug use as well.
“This (opioid crisis) arose in our lifetime, and I’m convinced we can defeat it in our lifetime.”
Prior to Beshear’s address, Kenny Vasseur, a former participant in the program and now a staff member at the center, related his story of devastating drug use and his recovery through Lifeline.
Vasseur was arrested and served six years in jail before eventually being released to Lifeline’s program.
“It turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to me,” he said.
“Through lifeline, I realized I don’t have to see myself as an addict … I can be a new creation through Christ,” he said.
“I now have hope for the future and the tools needed to stay sober.”
Miller said the funds Beshear presented will be used to expand programs and hire more staff, in order to increase the number of participants the program can serve.
Currently the program is equipped to handle between 150 and 200 people, Miller said, but she expects with full staffing, that number could increase significantly.
She said she hoped Beshear’s visit — his second to Lifeline facilities since 2021 — would increase visibility for rehabilitation programs statewide.
Miller said Lifeline has recently revamped its programs, which now include a faith-based program, Alcoholics Anonymous and licensed counselors.
She added she hopes the new facility’s serene environment will contribute to participants to “be still long enough so they can see that there’s a better way of life.
After his address, Beshear said the $75 million nonprofit fund will help not only faith-based recovery services, but other methods as well.
“Everybody in addiction doesn’t respond to the same types of services. We need recovery services like lifeline has. We need medically assisted treatment that some other facilities may have,” Beshear said.
“In the end it’s about making sure that we have that recovery portfolio where we can find a type of treatment that works for anybody who needs help.”
