LOVELACEVILLE — In late February, Ashley Miller was made aware a former church camp was selling its five buildings on 46 acres. That same month, Miller, director of Lifeline Recovery Center, signed papers on the facility.

By the end of June, the men participating in the program had moved in, and on Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear toured the grounds, presenting the facility with a $100,000 check from the state’s Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund.

