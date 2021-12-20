Gov. Andy Beshear updated the number of Kentucky's tornado-related fatalities on Monday afternoon, changing the death toll to 76 people, and including an additional one related to the candle factory in Graves County.
"Seventy-six is devastating," he said, in a news briefing.
"It’s far too many Kentuckians to lose, but there are still people that are fighting to hold on that are out there and they need our prayers, our love, our support, and so do their family members."
On Saturday, Beshear had updated the state's death toll to 78 people, but he noted there was a discrepancy between that number and 75 reported by Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The tornado-related deaths occurred in several counties.
"He said (the) difference is centered in Hopkins County and officials are working to resolve the issue," according to a news release from the governor's office.
In the briefing Monday, Beshear said the Department for Public Health's last update had 75 fatalities, but the state was trying to track three people from Dawson Springs who had been included in the Hopkins County report at one point. State officials believe those three are counted in the Caldwell County numbers.
"Dawson Springs goes just barely into Caldwell and three of the deceased from that town are Caldwell County residents, so that would have pushed us back to 75," he said. "But we’ve lost one additional employee of the candle factory that made it out, but has since succumbed to their injuries."
"That person, I believe, lives in Calloway (County), but it’s included as a Graves death, which brings that to 22."
The candle factory that Beshear referred to is Mayfield Consumer Products, which collapsed in relation to the Dec. 10 tornado that went through western Kentucky. There have been multiple deaths related to the factory's building collapse, including employees and a Graves County deputy jailer.
Among the other updates, Beshear said no one is considered missing from the storms, noting there are now no active search or rescue operations. All state roads are passable, with a low number of county roads still closed, and cell service was 98.8% operational.
He said there are more than 500 National Guard members on the ground, but indicated the number will be "slowly drawn down" in some areas in the coming week, adding that hundreds of transportation employees are on the ground, working on everything from debris removal to roads.
As of Monday morning, Beshear said the state's Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has collected more than $21.4 million from more than 112,000 donations so far.
He announced announced several "Western Kentucky Christmas Storefronts" for distributing donated toys from First Lady Britainy Beshear's Western Kentucky Toy Drive. The locations will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, where free, donated toys will be available for tornado victims.
The storefront locations include Kenlake State Resort Park in Hardin, Lake Barkley State Resort Park in Cadiz, Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs, Hope House Ministries in Bowling Green and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative in Eddyville. People are asked to email toydrive@ky.gov with their county in the subject line to arrange for another way to get the toys if they can't make it to a Christmas storefront.
