Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update Monday afternoon on two key issues — ongoing tornado relief efforts within Kentucky and the state’s surge in new COVID-19 cases, in relation to the omicron variant.
Monday marked one month since the deadly, historic tornadoes and storms that swept through western Kentucky, resulting in lives lost and the destruction or damage of homes, businesses and other buildings throughout the area. The Dec. 10-11 outbreak of tornadoes resulted in 77 overall deaths in Kentucky.
During a news briefing, Beshear said Kentucky State Parks are providing housing and food service for 480 displaced people and 139 first responders. He also reported there are 177 state park rooms occupied by displaced people and 99 rooms have been provided for first responders.
Beshear noted that he announced “some time ago” the state would ensure that housing for 30 days, which would have ended Monday.
“We’re extending it another 30 days. So to those that are displaced because of the tornadoes, staying in our state parks, we’ve got you,” he said.
“We’re going to make sure that we can make that transition to the semi permanent housing and do it the right way, but we know where things are right now and we are going to keep that room, that cottage — whatever that housing is — available for you for at least another 30 days.”
President Joe Biden recently amended the state’s disaster declaration, according to the governor’s office. Federal funds for “debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance,” were increased to 100% of total eligible costs for a 30-day period of the state’s choosing, within the first 120 days of the disaster declaration.
The bulk of Monday’s briefing focused on COVID-19 issues. Beshear shared a number of statistics and encouraged people to get their booster shots to help protect themselves against the virus, and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, also made comments.
“Omicron continues to burn through the commonwealth, growing at levels we have never seen before,” Beshear said.
For the weekend, he reported 6,750 new cases and 32 deaths for Saturday, 5,235 new cases and 21 deaths for Sunday, and 5,049 new cases and 14 deaths for Monday. The state’s positivity rate was also the highest ever at 26.33%, while last week’s total case numbers (52,603 new cases) was the highest weekly total ever.
“Omicron is significantly more contagious than even the delta variant and if it spreads at the rate we’re seeing, it’s certainly going to fill up our hospitals,” he said.
Beshear said hospitalizations are escalating and he’s authorized more Kentucky National Guard members to help in health care facilities.
In a news release, the governor’s office also indicated that 63% of all Kentuckians have received at least their first vaccine dose, as well as 67% of Kentuckians (age 5 and older) and 74% of all Kentucky adults.
“If you’ve been waiting, if there is some excuse, please go out and get boosted immediately,” Beshear said.
