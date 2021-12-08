It was an outstanding year for economic development in Kentucky and Gov. Andy Beshear said he’s optimistic the momentum will carry over into 2022.
“By the end of the year, we will break every economic development record in the books,” he said. “From total investments, where we may even reach $11 billion plus, something we’ve never even come close to before, and total number of jobs. We will be close to or at the second-highest average wage ever.”
The largest single announcement came on Sept. 28, when several hundred people gathered on the grounds of the state capitol to hear the formal announcement that Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation will build two plants to manufacture electric vehicle batteries at Glendale in Hardin County, just off Interstate 65 — a $5.8 billion investment that will create 5,000 full-time jobs in 2025 and 2026.
A second automaker also made a big investment in Kentucky recently. Toyota announced last month plans to invest another $461 million to expand and upgrade their facility in Georgetown, where 9,000 are employed.
Beshear said he’s not yet closing the books on new economic development projects this year.
“I do think we are going to have a good month, in terms of additional announcements. I believe that is coming as early as Thursday,” the governor said.
When asked what can be done to improve economic development even more in 2022, Beshear said, “You don’t sit on your laurels, you keep pushing. We have at least a half dozen or more $2 billion plus projects that we’re still trying to land.”
Another help for economic development will be funding from the infrastructure bill approved by Congress for roads and bridges, Beshear said, including a parallel I-71/-75 bridge across the Ohio River, between Covington and Cincinnati.
“Let’s get the Brent Spence Bridge built, so we can continue to be a leader in logistics, continue to talk about how we can reach, I think, the largest percentage of the country’s population in a one-day drive than any other state,” he said.
Beshear said he will invite President Joe Biden to Kentucky to see the progress being made.
“I think we have a number of reasons that President Biden should come down: from the Brent Spence Bridge, which I’d love to see him stand in front of and say he’s going to help us build it. We’re certainly going to be applying for those funds and we think it’s going to happen. We’d love for him to see what’s going on in electric batteries, in agriculture technology, and the recycled paper mill in Henderson, which will be the cleanest, greenest one on the planet.”
He added he wants Kentucky to be at the top of everyone’s list in the post-COVID economy.
“We are the talk of every boardroom across America,” he said. “Every country not only knows where we are, but what we can do. We have a lot of other states that are pretty jealous.”
