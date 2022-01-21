Beshear touts increase in relief fund provisions

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke about adding more funding to federal assistance to tornado victims in his update speech given on Thursday.
Beshear said he would increase the 10% the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund provides to awards provided by FEMA to 20%.
“We announced earlier that we believed that we would be able to provide 10% on top of any FEMA award, though it can’t be spent for the same things that the FEMA award covers, for all uninsured homeowners and renters,” he said. “Today (Thursday), I’m able to announce that we’re going to be able to do 20% on top of any FEMA award for any uninsured homeowners and renters.
“What we believe is within the next two weeks, we’re going to be able to reach out to the group that has already been approved in this area for FEMA help — it’s roughly 1,400 Kentuckians.”
Beshear said those who qualify for this assistance should apply through FEMA so it can verify that those people qualify for and are entitled to the assistance.
“This way, we make sure that every dollar coming out of the relief fund goes to somebody that’s entitled to it and was hurt,” he said. “That gives us 100% assurance that the dollars are getting to families that have been impacted.
“Thus far, right around 1,400 Kentuckians have registered with FEMA. They have been provided at least some level of an award and we know through their paperwork that they are uninsured homeowners or renters.”
Beshear said payments for those Kentuckians in the first part would total $1.4 million, meaning the program would be expanded to other areas that would be announced at a later date. Beshear also spoke about COVID-19 and its impact on the state.
“Omicron is continuing to spread at a rapid rate,” he said. “We’ve had over 10,000 cases over the last several days. We expect this week to be our highest week ever. As we reported on Tuesday, our hope is that we are within a couple of weeks of peaking.”
Beshear said the positivity rate in Kentucky is more than 30% and hospitalizations are increasing.
“Every home in the country is now able to order four at-home COVID-19 tests,” he said. “They are completely free. Tests are available through order of the U.S. Postal Service through covidtest.gov. These are rapid antigen at-home tests that can be taken anywhere and provide results within 30 minutes.”
Beshear said the best steps to take in being protected from COVID-19 are getting vaccinated and getting a booster shot, wearing a well-fitting mask while gathering indoors and continuing to wash hands and practice social distancing.
“Over 63% of every man, woman and child — nearly two-thirds of all Kentuckians, whether eligible or not — have gotten at least one shot,” he said. “Of the total number eligible — that’s those 5 and up — it’s gone up a percentage to 68%.
“The total for those 18 years and up, making your own health care decisions — three quarters (75%). We’ve never vaccinated this much of our population who can make their own health care decisions in this rapid of a timeframe.”
Updates by Beshear are available on Facebook or YouTube.
