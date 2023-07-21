A day after historic rainfall led to flooding in several western Kentucky communities, more rain showers formed on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear is also expected to visit Mayfield today to assess flooding damage.
An inch of rain was recorded in Paducah, with a half of an inch to an inch recorded in hard-hit Mayfield. The rainfall on Wednesday in Mayfield was recorded at 11.28 inches, breaking a Kentucky state record for a 24-hour period. Beshear issued a state of emergency on Wednesday, activating more resources to assist flood victims.
According to the governor’s office on Thursday, there have been no fatalities or reports of missing persons. It also reported that five counties — Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Lee — and five cities — Arlington, Bardwell, Clinton, Cumberland and Mayfield — have declared states of emergency.
Thursday’s additional rainfall also caused more issues for drivers. After numerous water rescues from vehicles across the area on Wednesday, crews responded to more on Thursday.
McCracken County deputies responded to a swift water rescue on Bonds Road, near the intersection with Oaks Road. Deputies said a young man got stuck driving through water over the roadway and had to be rescued by boat.
Deputies believe a water-over-road sign was moved by a driver to pass through the area. The stuck driver told a reporter on-scene that despite having to be rescued by boat, he was never in any danger.
The abandoned truck was left behind. Authorities said they won’t be able to retrieve it until the water goes down. The driver said the water was a couple of feet deep, going up to his knee area.
Deputy Sheriff John W. Lancaster had this advice for drivers who may encounter high floodwater in the roadway: “Don’t try and go through the water. Period. It’s not worth it. Just don’t do it.”
In nearby Graves County, residents spent the day cleaning up the aftermath of the storm damage.
Debbie Travis and her family spent the day cleaning up their home, a place that holds so many memories. Travis, her son, and her granddaughter were inside the home when the flooding began Wednesday morning.
“We watched it just come in from the sides,” Travis said.
Graves County Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner is helping the Travis family clean up.
“We’re working on doing all our documentation for FEMA,” Warner said. “We’re going to do our best to document everything.”
Despite the damage, Warner said she’s hopeful. “I tell people it’s almost like another challenge for us and you know every challenge we have we’re gonna come back stronger, and so we’re gonna stick together and we’ll make it through this one.”
Reporters Blaine McDonald and Charity Blanton contributed to this story.
