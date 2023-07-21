A day after historic rainfall led to flooding in several western Kentucky communities, more rain showers formed on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear is also expected to visit Mayfield today to assess flooding damage.

An inch of rain was recorded in Paducah, with a half of an inch to an inch recorded in hard-hit Mayfield. The rainfall on Wednesday in Mayfield was recorded at 11.28 inches, breaking a Kentucky state record for a 24-hour period. Beshear issued a state of emergency on Wednesday, activating more resources to assist flood victims.

