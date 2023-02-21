Members of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority have elected Gov. Andy Beshear to serve as the board’s chairman for 2023.

The Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority is a four-state compact between Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee ratified by Congress in 1958 to promote the development of the Tenn-Tom Waterway and its economic and trade potential. Members of the board include the governors of each state and five appointees by each of the four governors for a total of 24 members. Chairmanship rotates annually among the four governors.

