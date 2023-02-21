Members of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority have elected Gov. Andy Beshear to serve as the board’s chairman for 2023.
The Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority is a four-state compact between Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee ratified by Congress in 1958 to promote the development of the Tenn-Tom Waterway and its economic and trade potential. Members of the board include the governors of each state and five appointees by each of the four governors for a total of 24 members. Chairmanship rotates annually among the four governors.
Beshear is the first chairman of the development authority to have a parent also previously serve as chairman. Beshear’s father, then-Gov. Steve Beshear, served as chairman of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority in 2011 and 2015.
Members of the waterway authority cited Beshear’s support of the Tenn-Tom Waterway and the inland waterway system during his time in office for his selection as chairman. During his term, Beshear helped implement the Kentucky Lake Research Project, an experimental system of netting, pumping, lights and sounds to eradicate Asian card and restore tourism around Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. The governor also awarded $500,000 grants to four riverports, including the Paducah-McCracken Riverport Authority for the construction of a steel commodity hopper and gate system.
“The state of Kentucky has been blessed with tremendous water resources, which provides great opportunities for commerce, recreation and tourism. It is a pleasure to serve as chairman of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority for 2023 to help expand on those opportunities for future growth,” Beshear said in a press release.
“There are many challenges facing the inland waterway system, and Gov. Beshear’s leadership is vital to our efforts with the US. Army Corps of Engineers and waterway stakeholders,” said Mitch Mays, administrator for the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority.
John McConnell of Murray will serve as the waterway authority’s vice-chairman for 2023. McConnell has been on the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority since 2020.
The Tenn-Tom opened to commerce in 1985 and has served as a transportation route for shipping raw materials and other bulk products between mid-America and the Southeast. Its cost effectiveness and energy-efficient barge service has attracted billions of dollars in new and expanded industrial development to the region. Development of marinas, campgrounds and other facilities has also made the waterway corridor an attraction for recreationists and nature lovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.