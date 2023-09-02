MAYFIELD — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Mayfield on Thursday as the Hope Initiative presented the keys to the 100th home built for Dec. 10, 2021, tornado survivors funded in part by donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
“I’m so excited to be back in Mayfield today dedicating the 100th home partially funded by the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund,” Beshear said. “Thank you to each of the 150,000 donors who helped make this milestone possible. Your generosity has helped another family become homeowners for the very first time and get a fresh start after losing so much during the devastating tornadoes.”
Beshear’s office said the fund provided $100,000 to help build that home.
Altogether, $21.6 million has been committed from the fund to build or significantly repair 300 homes, according to the governor’s office.
Since it was created in the days after the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak, individuals, businesses and organizations contributed a total of $52 million in donations to the fund. In addition to helping build and repair homes, the money has helped pay funeral expenses for the families of those killed in the disaster and provided assistance to survivors, including local farmers. Beshear’s office says the remaining funds will be used to build houses. People can still donate to the fund online.
Nonprofit building partners include the Hope Initiative, Habitat for Humanity, Homes & Hope for Kentucky, Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders, the Mayfield/Graves Fuller Center for Housing and the Mayfield/Graves Long-Term Recovery Group.
“The Hope Initiative continues to serve the needs of our community throughout the recovery process because of the kindness and generosity of so many partners. In our long-term efforts, the biggest need continues to be housing solutions for renters whose homes were lost or destroyed by the tornado,” His House Ministries lead pastor and Hope Initiative President Stephen Boyken said in a statement shared by the governor’s office. “The financial support from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is allowing us to put the pieces and the people of our community back together one home at a time.”
While he was in the area, the governor also presented the Graves County Fiscal Court with $890,670 from the Kentucky Product Development Initiative to help develop and build a speculative building in the Hickory Industrial Park.
Also on Thursday, Beshear announced that HVAC Distributing plans to expand its operations in Graves County for a second time. The governor’s office said the $5.35 million investment creating 40 full-time jobs.
To learn more about the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund or to make a donation, visit the fund’s website.
