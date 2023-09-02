100th home

MAYFIELD — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Mayfield on Thursday as the Hope Initiative presented the keys to the 100th home built for Dec. 10, 2021, tornado survivors funded in part by donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

“I’m so excited to be back in Mayfield today dedicating the 100th home partially funded by the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund,” Beshear said. “Thank you to each of the 150,000 donors who helped make this milestone possible. Your generosity has helped another family become homeowners for the very first time and get a fresh start after losing so much during the devastating tornadoes.”

