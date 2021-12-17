Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday morning that he believes the state's death toll from last week's tornadoes is now 77, while the National Weather Service in Paducah has updated information about the EF4-ranked tornado that cut through the western Kentucky area.
The state's death toll includes a new confirmed fatality in Lyon County, and another death reported Thursday in Warren County, Beshear said.
"It includes the three individuals in Hopkins County that we are aware of that haven’t yet been confirmed by that coroner, so know that this number is still in flux," he said Friday, before donating at a blood drive in the Capitol. "If it ends up being a little lower, we will all be grateful for that."
Beshear also reported that the state was down to one missing person statewide, which was in Hopkins County.
"That is incredible news," he said.
"Now obviously, we calculate the number of missing people by the number that are reported, but that is a good sign as of today. And if you’ve walked through Dawson Springs, the fact that those additional folks were found primarily alive is a miracle and something we are grateful for.”
Beshear said more than 1,300 National Guard and state workers were on site in western Kentucky, as of Friday morning, including National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employees, Kentucky State Police personnel and more than 20 people from the Division of Forestry. He also believed that FEMA would have about 700 personnel on the ground this week.
The National Guard members' missions are starting to change to "less search and rescue and more law enforcement augmentation," he said.
"Sadly, there does appear to be looting and we cannot let it happen," Beshear said. "To take advantage of somebody who has lost everything is beyond despicable, and if we catch you, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Be a decent human being. Don’t engage in those types of activities."
He also provided an update on the "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund." It has received $18.39 million, as of Friday morning. Those interested in making a tax-deductible donation can do so online through kentucky.gov.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Paducah announced an update for the long track tornado that went across western Kentucky, and affected many area communities, including Fulton, Graves and Marshall counties.
As previously reported, the tornado was given a preliminary classification, or rating, of EF4, which is the second highest category on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The estimated peak winds of 190 mph places the tornado in the upper end of the EF4 range, as the EF5 category starts with 201 mph winds.
"After adding in the results of storm damage surveys by the Louisville and Memphis offices, the preliminary estimate of the full Western Kentucky EF4 tornado path length is 165.7 miles," according to a NWS social media post.
NWS Paducah said the tornado began one mile southwest of Woodland Mills, Tennessee, and ended 2.5 miles northeast of Falls of Rough, Kentucky.
Andy Lesage, a NWS Paducah meteorologist, told The Sun on Friday that since the paths went over borders, other offices do their own surveys.
"In Louisville, they pick up where we left off and connected it eastward," he said. "In Memphis’ case, theirs was a little more tricky because it turned out that the end result of their investigation is that the storm cycled.
"Or, basically, we had a tornado on the ground from like Arkansas, heading (northeast) through the Missouri Bootheel and the Reelfoot Lake area, but then for … a brief time it lifted and so, there was no more damage on the ground from it, and then about just before the Kentucky border, the next tornado formed."
Lesage said it was the same parent storm, which had multiple tornadoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.