Gov. Andy Beshear reported 40 new deaths connected to the novel coronavirus on Monday.
The deaths bring the total number of known lives lost in Kentucky to 3,167.
Beshear also announced 1,998 new COVID-19 cases in a social media post on Monday. To date, Kentucky has had 328,668 cases.
The state reports that 1,587 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 397 in intensive care units and 208 on ventilators.
As of Monday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 11.64%, which Beshear noted marks the third day in a row with a positivity rate below 12%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.