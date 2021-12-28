More than one-quarter of customers in Graves County are still without power after tornadoes tore through the region on Dec. 10 and 11, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a briefing on Monday.
As of Monday, nearly 850 Mayfield Electric & Water Systems customers are still without power, according to Mayfield and Graves County’s relief information website.
Of all the wastewater and drinking water systems affected by the tornado in the state, only one wastewater system is operating on a limited capacity, and just some service connections to drinking water systems are still without water.
Beshear added the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund, which has received nearly $30 million in donations, is meant to help families for the long haul. This fund has paid for 39 funerals so fair. The governor announced that the fund would give those without homeowners’ insurance an additional 10% of funds families receive from FEMA to help cover the cost of repairing their homes.
“Rebuilding these homes and structures and lives is going to take years. We’ve got to make sure when support is needed down the road, that we have it, it’s there and we can deploy it quickly to help these families,” Beshear said.
FEMA has received more than 11,000 requests for relief assistance, and more than 11,000 insurance claims have been filed to help repair homes, Beshear said.
FEMA has established three new disaster recovery centers in Fulton, Marshall and Graves counties that provide in-person support to those in need, and gives information about available assistance.
Kentucky is providing a host of services and resources for impacted families. While Beshear said the state has not received disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits yet, the process to get those benefits is “moving faster than we’ve ever seen.”
People who are currently getting food assistance can request benefit replacement by calling the Department of Community Based Services or by visiting county DCSB offices. Replacements can be requested until Jan. 8. SNAP benefit recipients in some areas, including those who live in Mayfield, will have their December benefits automatically replaced. SNAP families in impacted areas can also buy hot food through authorized retailers through Jan. 17.
Federal dislocated worker grants are available to impacted workers living in areas where FEMA has declared a disaster, including Caldwell, Fulton, Marshall and Graves counties. Those who became unemployed as a result of the tornadoes or who are self-employed and had work interrupted by the severe weather are eligible to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits.
Kentucky state parks are housing more than 600 Kentuckians whose homes were damaged in the natural disaster as well as more than 150 first responders who are assisting with relief efforts.
Another service Beshear highlighted was people on the ground providing emotional, behavioral and spiritual support. These support teams have made more than 4,000 contacts in the region, Beshear said.
“The level of trauma is hard to describe with these families. Many of them were already struggling with the neighborhoods that were hit, and when you don’ have much, and a tornado takes what you have, it can be even harder,” Beshear said.
First Lady Britainy Beshear said hundreds of thousands of toys and thousands of dollars in gift cards were donated to the Western Kentucky Toy Drive and distributed to affected families for Christmas. There were some toys left over, which the First Lady said would go to some impacted children as birthday presents.
The governor’s office has established a statewide resource website at governor.ky.gov/TornadoResources for those impacted by the tornadoes to find information about services such as food assistance, housing and employment opportunities. A resource website specific to impacted families and individuals in Mayfield and Graves County can be found at mayfieldstrong.com/tornado-relief-updates/.
