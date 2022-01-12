As part of an outline of his recommended budget priorities he shared on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a proposal to invest $6 million to Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah. This funding would go toward the airport’s new terminal project.
While Beshear said western Kentucky has good road, rail and river port infrastructure, he noted the area has been missing a larger, competitive airport. Beshear said funding the new terminal would help the state keep its promise to “have a world class airport” at Barkley Regional.
“For far too long it has lacked a larger, competitive airport that can bring people in and open up that region. This is answering our promise that western Kentucky can compete just like every other part of Kentucky to better the lives of their people,” Beshear said.
The $6 million would be in addition to $5 million the state has previously committed to the airport terminal project. In a video shared during the governor’s presentation, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said the $6 million would replace funding from the city and county.
“The proposed extra allocation will relieve the city and from the burden of using our tax revenue to cover this expense,” Clymer said in the governor’s news conference.
Per previous Sun reports, costs for the terminal are projected a $42 million. The new terminal is expected to be completed in spring of 2023.
Clymer highlighted the collaboration between federal, state and local governments on the new terminal project. The project has received $32 million from the federal government, including grants from the FAA, for the new terminal, according to previous Sun reports. Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. James Comer and Beshear attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new terminal site in November, joining local officials, airport staff and members of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority.
Building the new terminal will bring prosperity and development to western Kentucky, Clymer said.
“The entire region will be stronger and more vibrant,” Clymer said.
In addition to the $6 million going to Barkley Regional, the governor’s proposed budget also included $50 million from the general fund to develop Kentucky’s general aviation airports. Republican legislators in Kentucky’s House of Representatives filed budget bills last Friday, which included $10 million in each year for a grant pool available to each of the state’s 52 general aviation airports.
In Kentucky, the legislature passes budget bills that include two fiscal years.
The governor will deliver his 2022 Budget Address on Thursday.
