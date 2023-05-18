PADNWS-05-18-23 MARSHALL GRANT FUNDING - PHOTO

Several nonprofit agencies and members of local government from Marshall and Livingston counties line up across the stage after Gov. Andy Beshear presented them with grant funding.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

SMITHLAND — Monday, at Livingston Central High School, Governor Andy Beshear presented $7,968,505 in awards to support tourism, cleaner water, local nonprofits, renovations on the Livingston Central High School pool and renovations on the Marshall County Caring & Needline Food Pantry.

“Today’s announcements mean that families in western Kentucky are going to have access to clean water and better educational resources,” Beshear said.

