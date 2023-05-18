SMITHLAND — Monday, at Livingston Central High School, Governor Andy Beshear presented $7,968,505 in awards to support tourism, cleaner water, local nonprofits, renovations on the Livingston Central High School pool and renovations on the Marshall County Caring & Needline Food Pantry.
“Today’s announcements mean that families in western Kentucky are going to have access to clean water and better educational resources,” Beshear said.
“On top of that, we’re promoting local tourism and supporting nonprofits that make such a difference for this community, like a food bank that feeds hundreds of families a month. As governor, and especially as a dad, nothing is more important to me than building a better Kentucky for all of our people.”
“We are very excited to see this much-needed funding be awarded to Marshall County organizations,” said Marshall County Judge/Executive Kevin Spraggs. “The nonprofit sector and tourism industry both play a vital role in the success of Marshall County as a whole, and we thank Governor Beshear for his commitment to seeing both succeed in the commonwealth.”
The governor awarded $1 million to the City of Benton and Marshall County Caring Needline to support the renovation of their food pantry. Renovation work will include a redesign of the warehouse to increase safety and efficiency and the installation of freezer space and storage. The renovations will allow Marshall County Caring Needline to better serve the over 282 families per month and the additional 325 seniors per month who rely on the facility for food.
The funding comes through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV) program, which is administered by the Department for Local Government.
Beshear awarded $95,000 to the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau to attract meetings and conventions and $47,455 to the Grand Rivers Tourism Commission to support travel marketing and promotion.
The award is part of the $75 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding supported by the Governor and allocated by the General Assembly in the 2022 legislative session. The funds are used to boost the state’s tourism industry and economy following the decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic. Funding is distributed by the Kentucky Department of Tourism to eligible tourism organizations throughout the commonwealth.
The governor also awarded nearly $500,000 in awards to nine local nonprofits in Livingston and Marshall counties. The awards come from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which is helping organizations across Kentucky recover from the impacts of the pandemic. The funding comes from ARPA, and Beshear supported the allocation of funds by the 2022 General Assembly. This funding will provide one-time direct relief payments to support the mission and long-term sustainability of each eligible nonprofit.
For Marshall County, the awards include:
• $100,000 to Marshall County Association for Exceptional Children & Adults;
• $100,000 to St. Henry Parish of Aurora;
• $73,308 to the Calvert City Convalescent Center;
• $56,518.42 to St. Pius Tenth Parish of Calvert City;
• $53,231 to Marshall County Commission for the Arts; and
• $6,557 to Marshall County Caring Needline.
“I am incredibly grateful for those on the ground here in Livingston and Marshall counties who dedicate themselves daily to improving service and bettering the lives of residents,” said District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll of Benton.
“The legislature had a responsibility to effectively allocate available one-time funds, and I am pleased those dollars continue to find their way to my home of Marshall County and the Second Senate District.”
“The funding announced today will go a long way in Marshall County by aiding nonprofit organizations and increasing our tourism,” said District 6 State Rep. Chris Freeland of Benton. “Our local nonprofits strengthen the community by providing educational, health and social services. Additionally, the tourism marketing funding will increase tourism to Kentucky Lake State Park. Tourism plays an integral role in our economy.”
