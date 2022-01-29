Beshear presents $3.8 million in regional water infrastructure grants

Gov. Andy Beshear stopped at the McCracken County Courthouse on Friday on a tour of western Kentucky to present checks to several entities for infrastructure improvement.
Beshear was joined by State Rep. Randy Bridges and McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer in handing out checks totaling $3.8 million to four city mayors and three water utilities from McCracken, Lyon and Marshall counties.
“Today is a really good day,” Beshear said. “I don’t know about you, but I think we deserve some good days. Everything we’ve been through these last 20 months — pandemic, tornadoes, ice storm — we are not broken because we do not break.
“As we push through, we see brighter days and a better tomorrow in front of us. In fact, I’m more optimistic today about what’s to come for this state and this area than I’ve ever been.”
Beshear said he started the day at Pennyrile State Park, handing keys to travel trailers to families in Dawson Springs whose homes were damaged by the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes.
“And I’m so happy to be here today in Paducah, especially with exciting news not just for McCracken but also for Marshall and Lyon counties,” he said. “We’re announcing eight projects today funded by about $3.8 million from our Cleaner Water program.”
The program was set up through a bipartisan agreement in the Kentucky legislature to provide clean drinking water to those who do not have it, including schools.
“We came to an agreement on appropriating about $1 billion from American Rescue Plan Act funds,” Beshear said. “Those were everything from hundreds of millions of dollars for broadband.
“As we know, the infrastructure of the future is needed for business, for health care, for education and for these water and sewer grants. That term is really important, Everything we’re going to be talking about today in these projects are grants, meaning they’re not loans and these dollars won’t result in raising anybody’s rates, so it’s moving forward, making progress without asking our taxpayers to bear the burden.”
Checks presented included:
• Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency: $1.2 million. The money will help fund system-wide maintenance and improvements to aging infrastructure. Beshear said about $120,000 would be used to fund work on manholes. More than $1 million would be used to rehabilitate a sanitary main through the use of a trenchless pipeline, extending the life of the system and increasing efficiency and reliability of services. The check was accepted by PMCJSA Executive Director John Hodges.
• Paducah Water Works, $1.2 million. The funds would help the midtown area water main replacement project. Beshear said the project will help attract growth and reinvestment in that area. PWW will replace about 30,000 feet of water lines that were originally installed in the late 1800s and early 1900s., improving water quality. The check was accepted by PWW General Manager Jason Petersen.
• Lyon County Water District: $100,507. The Cleaner Water grant will go toward waterline extensions and other upgrades as well as extending the range of service. New flush hydrants will be installed and loops will be created to improve water quality and water pressure. The check was accepted by Board Chairman Don Robertson and Board Vice Chairman Charles Murphy.
• City of Benton: $571,090. The Cleaner Water grant will go toward funding a major rest station and rehabilitation project, helping to rehabilitate three aging lift stations with epoxy lining to prevent leaks as well as providing new valves and pump controls. The check was accepted by Benton Mayor Rita Dotson.
“We actually identified nine lift stations last year that need to be rotated,” Dotson said. “With this funding, we’ll be able to do eight of those nine in one or two years, versus the 10-year plan that we had.”
• City of Hardin: $571,090. The Cleaner Water grant will help fund the third phase of the wastewater rehabilitation project that began in 2007. The check was accepted by Hardin Mayor Randal Scott.
• City of Eddyville: $100,507. The Cleaner Water grant will go toward wastewater evaluation and rehabilitation projects south of Fairview Avenue. The project will involve a variety of work to reduce the inflow and infiltration of the wastewater collection systems. The check was accepted by Eddyville Mayor John Choat.
• City of Kuttawa: $100,507. The Cleaner Water grant will use the funding to continue the major overhaul of the sanitary sewer system, which began in 2013. The grant will fund more upgrades to replace old, failing and undersized pipes. The check was accepted by Kuttawa Mayor Barbara Campbell.
Beshear thanked the staff of the Purchase Area Development District and the Pennyrile Area Development District for their work in getting the funding to their regions.
